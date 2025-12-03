Museum of Illusions Montreal is open Dec 25, Jan 1 & you can get 15% off with this code
There are over 70 immersive installations, and photos are encouraged!
If the holidays leave you hunting for something to do between meals, visits and winter walks, the Museum of Illusions Montreal is an easy indoor escape in Old Montreal. It’s a playful break from the usual routines, and a solid option when the weather isn't cooperating.
Inside, there are more than 70 interactive exhibits that challenge how you see the world. You'll move through optical illusions, holograms, stereograms and hands-on installations that twist balance, depth and size in surprising ways.
Plus, until January 2, 2026, you can get 15% off admission by using the code MTLBLOG15 at checkout.
Some standout attractions include the Reversed Room, where furniture is arranged to look like it belongs on the walls or ceiling. From the designated photo spot, a simple rotation makes it seem as though people are standing upside down on the ceiling, creating a fun, gravity-defying illusion.
The Infinity Room multiplies your reflection into what feels like forever, and the Vortex Tunnel adds a quick jolt of disorientation as you try to walk a straight path that suddenly doesn't feel straight at all.
Each exhibit comes with a short explanation of the science behind the trick, so you leave with a better sense of how perception works. Photography is encouraged throughout, and every corner is designed for those “how did they do that?” shots.
Museum of Illusions MontrealCourtesy of the Museum of Illusions Montreal
The museum is located on rue Saint-Jacques, close to Notre-Dame Basilica and the Old Port, so it fits neatly into a wider Old Montreal day. Holiday hours are especially convenient: It's open on December 25 and January 1 from 2-9 p.m., plus extended hours through late December.
Readers can save 15% on admission with code MTLBLOG15 at checkout. The discount runs until January 2, 2026, making it a handy option for a last-minute holiday plan or a fascinating way to start the new year.
Museum of Illusions Montreal
Price: Adults $29; seniors (over 65) $27; children (5-15) and students $23, plus taxes. Use the code MTLBLOG15 for 15% off.
When:
- 10 a.m.-8 p.m., December 1-19
- 10 a.m.-9 p.m., December 20-23
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m., December 24
- 2-9 p.m., December 25
- 10 a.m.-9 p.m., December 26-30
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m., December 31
- 2-9 p.m., January 1, 2026
Address: Museum of Illusions Montreal - 44, rue Saint-Antoine O., Montreal, QC