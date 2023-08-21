Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

netflix canada

Netflix Canada Dropped Its September Releases & Here's What You Can Binge Watch

Așa Butterfield and Ncuti Gatwa in a scene from the hit Netflix show Sex Education.

Prepare for one heck of an entertaining month as Netflix Canada just dropped its list of September 2023 releases with lots of must-watch flicks and TV shows coming your way.

A slew of films will be hitting Netflix Canada this September including Happy Ending, Love At First Sight, and El Conde, which drops on the streaming platform come September 15.

The highly anticipated fourth and final season of Sex Education, starring Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindless will be dropping on Netflix on September 21. Additionally, Surviving Summer will be hitting the small screen along with other must-watch shows, including Disenchantment, Class Act, and Dear Child.

A handful of documentaries will also be hitting Netflix this September, including Predators, Scouts Honor, and Spy Ops.

Wondering what else to get the popcorn ready for? Here's the complete list of Netflix Canada's September releases:

Films

Happy Ending — September 1

A Day And A Half — September 1

Love At First Sight — September 15

El Conde — September 15

Street Flow 2 — September 27

Nowhere — September 29

TV Series

Disenchantment — September 1

Tahir's House — September 6

Infamy — September 6

Top Boy — September 7

Dear Child — September 7

Virgin River — September 7

Burning Boy — September 8

A Time Called You — September 8

Class Act — September 13

Surviving Summer — September 15

Sex Education — September 21

Castlevania Nocturne — September 28

Documentaries

Predators — September 6

Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America — September 6

Spy Ops — September 8

The Saint of Second Chances — September 19

Encounters — September 27

Reality TV

Is She The Wolf? — September 3

