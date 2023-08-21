Netflix Canada Dropped Its September Releases & Here's What You Can Binge Watch
Get the popcorn ready! 🍿
Prepare for one heck of an entertaining month as Netflix Canada just dropped its list of September 2023 releases with lots of must-watch flicks and TV shows coming your way.
A slew of films will be hitting Netflix Canada this September including Happy Ending, Love At First Sight, and El Conde, which drops on the streaming platform come September 15.
The highly anticipated fourth and final season of Sex Education, starring Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindless will be dropping on Netflix on September 21. Additionally, Surviving Summer will be hitting the small screen along with other must-watch shows, including Disenchantment, Class Act, and Dear Child.
A handful of documentaries will also be hitting Netflix this September, including Predators, Scouts Honor, and Spy Ops.
Wondering what else to get the popcorn ready for? Here's the complete list of Netflix Canada's September releases:
Films
Happy Ending — September 1
A Day And A Half — September 1
Love At First Sight — September 15
El Conde — September 15
Street Flow 2 — September 27
Nowhere — September 29
TV Series
Disenchantment — September 1
Tahir's House — September 6
Infamy — September 6
Top Boy — September 7
Dear Child — September 7
Virgin River — September 7
Burning Boy — September 8
A Time Called You — September 8
Class Act — September 13
Surviving Summer — September 15
Sex Education — September 21
Castlevania Nocturne — September 28
Documentaries
Predators — September 6
Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America — September 6
Spy Ops — September 8
The Saint of Second Chances — September 19
Encounters — September 27
Reality TV
Is She The Wolf? — September 3
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.