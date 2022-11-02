I Tried Netflix Canada’s Basic With Ads Plan & Here's Why It's Totally Worth It
I can definitely deal with ads for $5.99 a month!
Netflix Canada recently announced a few changes coming to the platform including cracking down on shared accounts and the option of a cheaper subscription alternative. The cheap option — the Netflix "Basic With Ads" plan — became available on November 1.
While the streaming platform has prided itself on providing loads of content ad-free, Netflix is now trying out a brand new and cheaper concept for users to enjoy and if I am being totally honest, the price ain't too shabby for the number of commercials you actually have to sit through.
Although I didn't entirely know what to expect when it came to the ads, I had already made the account and the payment went through, so there was really no turning back. Well, after hours of bingeing Dubai Bling, both my credit card and I are totally happy I made the switch and here's why.
What are the different Netflix plans?
Netflix Canada currently offers four plans to choose from: Basic With Ads, Basic, Standard and Premium.
The plans differ depending on cost, video quality, resolution, the ability to watch on your TV, computer, mobile phone and tablet and whether or not you can download content offline.
No matter which plan you choose, users can change or cancel at any time.
How much is Netflix with ads in Canada?
As of November 1, Netflix users can now subscribe to the "Basic With Ads" plan for $5.99 a month. The quality is marked as "good," with a resolution of 720p available across TV, computer, mobile phones and tablets.
The only downside when it comes to the basic plan with ads — besides the ads, obviously — is that Netflix account holders cannot download content to watch offline.
How much is Netflix without ads in Canada?
If you aren't feeling the basic with ads plan, then don't fret, Netflix Canada offers three other plans to choose from. The "Basic" plan allows you to consume as much content as you want, totally ad-free for $9.99 per month.
The "Standard" plan offers a "better" video quality and 1080p resolution for $16.49 per month. As for the "Premium" plan — you can enjoy non-stop entertainment in 4K+HDR resolution and the "best" video quality for $20.99 per month.
How do you change your Netflix plan?
If you're looking to save a few bucks, switching your Netflix account can totally do the trick. All you need to do is sign in to your existing Netflix and head on over to "account".
From there, you'll spot all the deets pertaining to your plan. Right beside "plan details" you'll spot a "change plan" option where you can select from one of the four plans available on Netflix Canada.
Is the new Netflix Basic With Ads Plan worth it?
Honestly, yes. Not only is the plan cost-effective, but it's not nearly as annoying as you might expect. During my time bingeing Dubai Bling on the streaming platform the night the basic plan with ads dropped, I was surprised by how few ads I had to sit through.
A 30-second slot was reserved at the start of the episode with two 15-second commercials (I like Subway anyways, so watching a quick clip wasn't too bad).
When the episode started, you're able to spot two yellow markers on the screen that give you a heads-up about when the next commercial will play. A nearly hour-long episode included two ad breaks that lasted a minute each.
So, when I got done with three episodes, spanning a total of nearly three hours, sitting through roughly five to six minutes of ads was nothing and at only $5.99 a month? A win-win if you ask me.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.