Netflix Canada Dropped Its September Releases & Here's What You Can Binge Watch
Get the popcorn ready! 🍿
Netflix Canada dropped its September releases and you can choose from nearly 40 new releases from films, documentaries, reality and TV series.
While Netflix hiked up its prices, they are certainly making it worth it with a new film every week of 2022 and loads of stellar releases each month. In September, you can watch Queen Latifah and Ludacris star in End Of The Road, a road trip thriller following the life of a mom of two.
Blonde, a fictionalized take on the life of actress Marilyn Monroe, played by Ana de Armas, will be also dropping on Netflix at the end of the month.
Netflix Canada is also releasing the Ivy + Bean series so that kids can also get in on the action. And for you reality TV lovers, Dated & Related will be joining the roster of hilarious, sexy and entertaining dating shows the streaming platform has to offer. So, grab your popcorn and binge away!
Film
Love In The Villa (September 1)
Fenced In (September 1)
The Festival Of Troubadours (September 2)
Untold: The Race Of The Century (September 6)
End Of The Road (September 8)
No Limit (September 9)
Do Revenge (September 16)
Drifting Home (September 16)
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (September 20)
Athena (September 23)
Lou (September 23)
Blonde (September 28)
Entergalactic (September 30)
Rainbow (September 30)
Series
Off The Hook (August 31)
Devil In Ohio (September 2)
You're Nothing Special (September 2)
Narco-Saints (September 9)
Cobra Kai (September 9)
Heart Break High (September 14)
Fate: The Wins Saga (September 16)
Only For Love (September 21)
Snabba Cash (September 22)
The Girls At The Back (September 23)
Documentary
Chef's Table Pizza (September 7)
The Anthrax Attacks: In The Shadow Of 9/11 (September 8)
Sins Of Our Mother (September 14)
Terim (September 15)
Fortune Seller: A TV Scam (September 21)
The Real Bling Ring Hollywood Heist (September 21)
Kids
Ivy + Bean (September 2)
Ivy + Bean: Doomed To Dance (September 2)
Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go (September 2)
Reality TV
Dated & Related (September 2)
Designing Miami (September 21)
Iron Chef Mexico (September 21)