Netflix Canada

Netflix Canada Is Dropping A New Film Every Week In 2022 & Here's The Complete List

You can "Netflix & Chill" to a new movie every week!

Associate Editor
Netflix Canada Is Dropping A New Film Every Week In 2022 & Here's The Complete List
Tall Girl 2 | IMDb, Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming | IMDb

Is there anything better than staying in and watching a Netflix movie or two? Well, Netflix Canada is releasing a brand new film every week of 2022, and there's a little bit of something for everyone.

Whether your fave flicks are horror, suspense, comedy, or drama, Netflix has got you covered. "There’s a great big world of new stories waiting to be discovered," Netflix shared in a YouTube caption. "This year the Netflix Film universe is expanding with brand new comedies, action-thrillers, mysteries, dramas, sequels, and more…dropping every single week."

The list of upcoming movies is out and you can already check out which ones you'll want to watch when they're officially released — we know we'll be tuning in!

Netflix

Action & Science Fiction

The Adam Project (On Netflix March 11)

Athena

Carter

Dayshift

Enola Holmes 2

The Gray Man

Interceptor

The Mother

The Mothership

Spiderhead

They Cloned Tyrone

Comedy

BigBug (On Netflix February 11)

The Bubble

Knives Out 2

Me Time

Metal Lords

Senior Year (On Netflix May 13)

The Takedown

Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming (On Netflix February 25)

You People

Drama

A Jazzman's Blue

Against The Ice (On Netflix March 2)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Blonde

The Good Nurse

Hustle

Luckiest Girl Alive

Operation Mincemeat (On Netflix May 11)

The Pale Blue Eye

Rustin

Spaceman

The Swimmers

White Noise

The Wonder

Horror & Suspense

Black Crab (On Netflix March 18)

Brazen

Choose or Die (On Netflix April 15)

End of the Road

The Inheritance

Monkey Man

Mr. Harrigan's Phone

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (On Netflix February 18)

The Weekend Away (March 3)

Windfall (On Netflix March 18)

Family

13: The Musical

Boo!

Ivy & Bean

Matilda

Rescued by Ruby (On Netflix March 17)

The School for Good and Evil

Slumberland

Tall Girl 2 (On Netflix February 11)

We Have A Ghost

Animated

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood Bubble

Drifting Home

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

My Father’s Dragon

The Sea Beast

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1

Wendell & Wild

Romance

Along for the Ride (On Netflix April 22)

Don't Blame Karma!

Falling for Christmas

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Love in the Villa

Love and Leashes (On Netflix February 11)

The Noel Diary

A Perfect Pairing

Persuasion

Purple Hearts

The Royal Treatment

Through My Window (February 4)

Untitled Holiday Rom-Com

