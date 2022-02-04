Netflix Canada Is Dropping A New Film Every Week In 2022 & Here's The Complete List
You can "Netflix & Chill" to a new movie every week!
Is there anything better than staying in and watching a Netflix movie or two? Well, Netflix Canada is releasing a brand new film every week of 2022, and there's a little bit of something for everyone.
Whether your fave flicks are horror, suspense, comedy, or drama, Netflix has got you covered. "There’s a great big world of new stories waiting to be discovered," Netflix shared in a YouTube caption. "This year the Netflix Film universe is expanding with brand new comedies, action-thrillers, mysteries, dramas, sequels, and more…dropping every single week."
The list of upcoming movies is out and you can already check out which ones you'll want to watch when they're officially released — we know we'll be tuning in!
Action & Science Fiction
The Adam Project (On Netflix March 11)
Athena
Carter
Dayshift
Enola Holmes 2
The Gray Man
Interceptor
The Mother
The Mothership
Spiderhead
They Cloned Tyrone
Comedy
BigBug (On Netflix February 11)
The Bubble
Knives Out 2
Me Time
Metal Lords
Senior Year (On Netflix May 13)
The Takedown
Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming (On Netflix February 25)
You People
Drama
A Jazzman's Blue
Against The Ice (On Netflix March 2)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Blonde
The Good Nurse
Hustle
Luckiest Girl Alive
Operation Mincemeat (On Netflix May 11)
The Pale Blue Eye
Rustin
Spaceman
The Swimmers
White Noise
The Wonder
Horror & Suspense
Black Crab (On Netflix March 18)
Brazen
Choose or Die (On Netflix April 15)
End of the Road
The Inheritance
Monkey Man
Mr. Harrigan's Phone
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (On Netflix February 18)
The Weekend Away (March 3)
Windfall (On Netflix March 18)
Family
13: The Musical
Boo!
Ivy & Bean
Matilda
Rescued by Ruby (On Netflix March 17)
The School for Good and Evil
Slumberland
Tall Girl 2 (On Netflix February 11)
We Have A Ghost
Animated
Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood Bubble
Drifting Home
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
My Father’s Dragon
The Sea Beast
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1
Wendell & Wild
Romance
Along for the Ride (On Netflix April 22)
Don't Blame Karma!
Falling for Christmas
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Love in the Villa
Love and Leashes (On Netflix February 11)
The Noel Diary
A Perfect Pairing
Persuasion
Purple Hearts
The Royal Treatment
Through My Window (February 4)
Untitled Holiday Rom-Com
- This New Netflix Map Reveals Quebec Locations Where Shows ... ›
- Shia LaBeouf's New Movie Is Now Out On Netflix & You Can Spot ... ›