Netflix Canada Prices Are Going Up Again & Here Are The Details
Your binge-watching is about to get a little more expensive.
Bad news, folks. Your binge-watching adventures are about to get a little more expensive. So you may want to adjust your monthly budget planning.
On Friday, January 14, Netflix Canada announced that its prices are going up for two subscription plans and these new rates are already effective for new subscribers. "Current members will receive an email notification 30 days before their price changes, unless they change their plan."
You'll have to pay an extra $1.50 for the Standard monthly subscription plan and $2 more for the Premium subscription, while the basic subscription plan remains at $9.99.
"We're updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options," a spokesperson from Netflix told Narcity. "As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget."
Here's what the updated prices for Netflix look like:
If you've been subscribing to Netflix for a while now, you know prices raises are nothing new.
Not too long ago, back in October 2020, Netflix Canada's monthly plans also saw an increase. Oh, the price we pay to stay entertained during these unprecedented times...
But, if the updated Netflix prices are still fit into your budget, you'll be able to watch a myriad of exciting new seasons of trending shows this year, such as Too Hot To Handle and RuPaul's Drag Race. For those into true crime, you'll be happy to know The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman and How I Fell In Love With A Gangster are being added to Netflix in 2022.
