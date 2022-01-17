Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Netflix Canada Prices Are Going Up Again & Here Are The Details

Your binge-watching is about to get a little more expensive.

Staff Writer
Netflix Canada Prices Are Going Up Again & Here Are The Details
ibreakstock | Dreamstime

Bad news, folks. Your binge-watching adventures are about to get a little more expensive. So you may want to adjust your monthly budget planning.

On Friday, January 14, Netflix Canada announced that its prices are going up for two subscription plans and these new rates are already effective for new subscribers. "Current members will receive an email notification 30 days before their price changes, unless they change their plan."

You'll have to pay an extra $1.50 for the Standard monthly subscription plan and $2 more for the Premium subscription, while the basic subscription plan remains at $9.99.

"We're updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options," a spokesperson from Netflix told Narcity. "As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget."

Here's what the updated prices for Netflix look like:

Netflix Canada

If you've been subscribing to Netflix for a while now, you know prices raises are nothing new.

Not too long ago, back in October 2020, Netflix Canada's monthly plans also saw an increase. Oh, the price we pay to stay entertained during these unprecedented times...

But, if the updated Netflix prices are still fit into your budget, you'll be able to watch a myriad of exciting new seasons of trending shows this year, such as Too Hot To Handle and RuPaul's Drag Race. For those into true crime, you'll be happy to know The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman and How I Fell In Love With A Gangster are being added to Netflix in 2022.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

A Montreal Fire On Sunday Destroyed Seven Families' Homes

One firefighter was injured on the scene.

Adwo | Dreamstime

On Sunday morning, 105 firefighters responded to a four-alarm Montreal fire. Seven apartments and one business were affected, with only one mild injury incurred.

"At 9:45 a.m. we received a call for a fire at 309 Ontario Est," said Service de Sécurité Incendie de Montréal spokesperson William Murray. A total of 31 fire trucks were sent to the scene.

Keep Reading Show less

The Latest Quebec Curfew Is Officially Over

But there's too much snow to go anywhere...

Rixie | Dreamstime

Rejoice! We can officially go on nightly walks again (if you can handle the cold) because Quebec's curfew was lifted as of Monday, January 17. That means no rushing to get home on time while risking fines.

During a press conference on Thursday, Premier François Legault said, "The reason we did this was to stop the exponential growth of the number of infections and then the number of hospitalizations. So given that we seem to have reached a peak, that permits us to remove the curfew."

Keep Reading Show less

Environment Canada Issued A Winter Storm Warning For Montreal And Laval

Quebec's Ministry of Transportation advised against non-essential driving.

Radila Radilova | Dreamstime

Mother Nature is starting the week off with a bang for Montrealers, with 15 to 25 centimetres of snow expected on Monday.

This heavy load of snow coming our way led Environment Canada to issue a winter storm warning for various parts of the province, including Châteauguay - La Prairie area, Laval area, Longueuil - Varennes area, and Montréal Island area.

Keep Reading Show less

A Sûreté Du Québec Service Weapon Disappeared From A Police Station On Saturday

An investigation is in progress.

Sûreté du Québec - page officielle. | Facebook

In the midst of all the concerns involving the rise in gun violence in Montreal, the Sûreté du Québec faced a troubling situation this weekend regarding a missing weapon.

A service firearm seems to have disappeared from one of the Quebec police stations on Saturday, January 15, and since then, a major investigation has been underway to try to shed light on this incident, which remains unsolved as of the time of publication.

Keep Reading Show less