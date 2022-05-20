The Top 10 Netflix Canada Movies Streaming Right Now
Movie night anyone? 🍿📺
Netflix Canada has certainly been delivering, especially after announcing that it would be dropping a brand new film every week of 2022, and a handful of 'em have become major hits among viewers.
Although Netflix prices have gone up, it's clear we aren't going anywhere anytime soon. So, why not enjoy it with a few of the top 10 Netflix films.
The streaming platform released its biggest hits this month and they are totally worth a movie night with the gang, your special someone or a solo party for one.
Whether you're looking for a film that'll make you laugh, cry, or both, then Netflix has got you covered with these top 10 movies.
Senior Year
Netflix Description: "A cheerleading stunt gone wrong landed her in a 20-year coma. Now she's 37, newly awake and ready to live out her high school dream: becoming prom queen."
Cast: Rebel Wilson, Zoë Chao, Sam Richardson, and more.
Our Father
Netflix Description: After a woman's at-home DNA test reveals multiple half-siblings, she discovers a shocking scheme involving donor sperm and a popular fertility doctor."
Operation Mincemeat
Netflix Description: "Two British intelligence officers hatch an outlandish scheme to trick the Nazis and alter the course of World War II. Based on a true story of deception."
Cast: Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald, and more.
The Takedown
Netflix Description: "Forced to reteam after a decade, two mismatched cops investigate a murder in a divided French town, where a wider conspiracy looms."
Cast: Omar Sy, Laurent Lafitte, Izïa Higelin, and more.
Marmaduke
Netflix Description: "Messy and mischievous Marmaduke has a big heart but can't stay out of trouble! Does he have what it takes to shine in the swanky dog show world?"
Cast: Pete Davidson, J.K. Simmons, David Koechner, and more.
Along For The Ride
Netflix Description: "The summer before college, studious Auden meets mysterious Eli, and — on nightly quests — he helps her experience the carefree teen life she was missing."
Cast: Emma Pasarow, Belmont Cameli, Kate Bosworth, and more.
Without A Paddle
Netflix Description: "Following the death of their friend, three buddies realize their lifelong dream of chasing after the loot of infamous skyjacker D.B. Cooper."
Cast: Seth Green, Matthew Lillard, Dax Shepard, and more.
Sonic The Hedgehog
Netflix Description: "A small-town sheriff helps an alien hedgehog with supersonic speed outrun a mad doctor who wants the creature's special power to dominate the world."
Cast: Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, and more.
Jason Bourne
Netflix Description: "Once again on the run from the government, the former spy is back to take on a shadowy cyber plot and solve the mystery behind his father's death."
Cast: Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones, Alicia Vikander, and more.
Dolitte
Netflix Description: "When Queen Victoria falls ill, the reclusive Dr. Dolittle, his young apprentice and his animal friends set sail on an epic quest to find a magical cure."
Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, and more.