You can sip endless Moët & Chandon at this elegant NYE party in Old Montreal
Oysters, champagne fountain, five-course dinner, and dancing until 2 a.m.!
If you're drawn to old-school glamour, rich velvet, and sparkling ambiance that matches the delicate fizz in your champagne coupe, then this New Year celebration in Old Montreal is for you.
From the location to the evening program, the Bulles & Velours New Year’s Eve Celebration is an indulgent last hurrah where your ticket covers every delight — including bottomless Moët & Chandon champagne. Here’s what else the night has in store.
When the doors to the grand ballroom at Hôtel Place d’Armes open at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve, guests will be served fresh oysters and a glass of Moët & Chandon. At the open bar, there'll be a signature Moët & Chandon cocktail available all night too.
After cocktail hour, guests will be invited to sit and savour the five-course dinner and wine pairings. Whatever elegant dinner you've had in the past, imagine it taken to a new level with a table d'hôte menu featuring burrata and prosciutto, roasted scallops in a yuzu reduction, foie gras filet mignon, and more.
Not to mention the dessert station, which features a chocolate fountain with fresh fruit that you can dip into whenever your heart desires.
At 11:30 p.m., as the buzz grows, guests will be treated to a champagne tower show. Nothing says "bulles et velours" like the fizz of champagne as it cascades down a sparkling tower of expertly placed coupes in the grand ballroom of Hôtel Place d’Armes.
At 11:45 p.m., servers will top up glasses with Moët & Chandon in time for the big countdown to midnight. As the final moments of the year approach, guests will cheer "Happy New Year!" and step into 2026 full of joy (and haute cuisine).
But the evening doesn't end at the ball drop. At 12:30 a.m., the midnight snacks will come out (arancini, beef pastizzi and tempura shrimp) and Preville Big Band — who has been entertaining guests with live music all evening — will take a bow and welcome a DJ to the floor who will keep people dancing right up until 2 a.m.
For a New Year's Eve party that is opulence from start to finish, you can't miss out on the Bulles & Velours New Year’s Eve Celebration.
Bulles & Velours New Year’s Eve Celebration
Price: $365, all-inclusive (18+ only)
When: 6 p.m., Wednesday, December 31, 2025 - 2 a.m., Thursday, January 1, 2026
Address: Hôtel Place d’Armes - 55, rue Saint-Jacques, Old Montreal, QC
MTL Blog does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.