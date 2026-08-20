August's Old Age Security payment is on its way and some Quebec seniors will get over $800
Amounts went up last month.
Canadian seniors collecting Old Age Security can expect their August deposit later this month, and it's coming in at the higher rate that Service Canada rolled out back in July.
Service Canada adjusts OAS amounts four times a year, in January, April, July and October, to keep pace with the Consumer Price Index. The bump that took effect in July is still in play for August, since these quarterly rates hold steady for three months at a time.
No matter what happens with the cost of living in the meantime, the amount can never be adjusted downward from one quarter to the next.
What is Old Age Security?
Old Age Security is a monthly pension from the federal government that goes out to seniors regardless of their work history, unlike the Canada Pension Plan, which depends on how much you contributed while working.
Most seniors don't have to apply for anything. Service Canada typically flags eligible recipients automatically around age 64 and mails a letter explaining the process and asking when they'd like their payments to begin. The program also covers additional benefits for lower-income seniors, such as the Guaranteed Income Supplement and related allowances, which arrive as part of the same deposit.
Who's eligible for OAS?
Age, residency and status determine eligibility, not how much you worked. This month, you'll need to:
- Be 65 or older
- Hold Canadian citizenship or legal residency
- Have spent at least 10 years living in Canada since age 18
- Report a 2025 net income below $152,062 (ages 65 to 74) or below $157,923 (ages 75 and up)
Moving abroad doesn't automatically cut you off. Anyone who was a citizen or legal resident before leaving, and who lived in Canada for at least 20 years as an adult, can keep receiving payments internationally.
Extra help for lower-income seniors
Seniors on a modest income can also qualify for the Guaranteed Income Supplement, a monthly top-up that doesn't factor your OAS payment into its calculation. The income thresholds currently sit at:
- Single, widowed, or divorced: under $22,800
- Both partners collecting full OAS: combined income under $30,096
- One partner receiving the Allowance: combined income under $42,144
- One partner not receiving OAS or the Allowance: combined income under $54,624
People between 60 and 64 whose spouse gets the GIS can apply for the Allowance, while the Allowance for the Survivor exists for widowed individuals in that same age bracket. Each has its own income cap and needs a separate application.
Getting signed up
For most seniors, there's nothing to do. Service Canada's system usually catches eligible recipients automatically around age 64 and sends a letter spelling out the next steps.
While payments can start as early as the month after your 65th birthday, a lot of people opt to hold off. Every month you delay adds 0.6% to your eventual payment, up to age 70, working out to a 7.2% bump for every full year you wait. Anyone who missed automatic enrollment can still apply directly through My Service Canada Account, by mail, or at a Service Canada office in person.
This quarter's maximum payouts
The pension ceilings for the July-to-September 2026 stretch are:
- Ages 65 to 74: up to $751.97 monthly, for net annual income under $152,062
- Ages 75 and up: up to $827.17 monthly, for net annual income under $157,923
- GIS (single, or partner without OAS): up to $1,123.17
- GIS (partner receives OAS or the Allowance): up to $676.09
- Allowance: up to $1,428.06
- Allowance for the Survivor: up to $1,702.34
These figures represent maximums, not what everyone will actually receive. Your specific payment depends on your age, income, and years of Canadian residency, since a full pension requires 40 years in Canada after turning 18, while partial pensions apply anywhere between 10 and 39 years.
Taxes and your OAS payment
OAS counts as taxable income and needs to be reported on your return each year. Unless you specifically request tax withholding, Service Canada pays out the full amount every month, which means you could end up owing money come tax season. You can set up withholding through My Service Canada Account or with a paper form. Canadian residents get a T4A(OAS) slip annually, while recipients living abroad receive an NR4 form instead.
When's the payment landing?
The August OAS deposit is scheduled for Thursday, August 27, 2026, with the Guaranteed Income Supplement, the Allowance, and the Allowance for the Survivor all going out on the same date.
For the complete rundown on amounts and eligibility, check the official Government of Canada page.