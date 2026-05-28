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This Old Montreal atelier is redefining custom eyewear with frames made just for you

Bring your unique vision to life with Bui Atelier.

Woman posing in a colourful eyewear boutique. Right: Hands holding black round sunglasses over eyewear frames.

Eyewear designer in boutique. Right: Designer sunglasses display.

Courtesy of Adriana Luu
Editor, Studio

The most fun part of getting new glasses is picking your frames, but it can also be pretty tricky. Beyond correcting your vision, the right pair of glasses can capture and enhance your personal style like nothing else.

Dr. Bui D. Thuy, of Bui Optométriste, knows just how powerful the perfect pair of frames can be. So much so, she'll design and make a custom pair for you at Bui Atelier. And that's on top of the curated collection of independent designer frames available to choose from.

Simply put, Bui Atelier offers a truly personalized experience that's hard to find in Montreal and Quebec. When you step into their Old Montreal location, their slogan "Don't be boring, be Bui" makes sense.

Exterior of a luxury eyewear boutique on a Montreal street corner. Right: Hands polishing eyeglass frames with a lens finishing machine. Boutique eyewear store exterior. Right: Eyewear frame polishing.Courtesy of Adriana Luu

From analyzing your face shape, collaborating on the look and finalizing the design to creation and fitting by Bui's artisan opticians, your one-of-a-kind glasses will be unequivocally yours.

Alongside their custom-made frames, Bui Atelier has a curated collection of rare, independent designer frames sourced from around the world, including Japan, Italy, Brazil and beyond.

In store, you can find styles by Lapima, Lunetterie Générale, Götti, L.G.R, Brett, KameManNen, Kuboraum, Moscot, Rapp, Blackfin, Lowercase and more.

And, on top of making you look fantastic, Bui Atelier is committed to your vision health. They offer complete eye exams, including screenings for conditions such as glaucoma, diabetes and other essential vision health checks.

They specialize in advanced treatments for specific needs, including dry eye care with IPL (intense pulsed light) and LipiFlow, as well as Neurolens technology, designed to help relieve symptoms such as eye strain and migraines linked to visual misalignment.

Address: 446, rue Sainte-Hélène, Montreal, QC

If you're ready to elevate your style with truly personalized eyewear, check out Bui Atelier.

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