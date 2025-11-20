5 Old Montreal restaurants that are basically made for holiday parties
They’ve got exclusive group menus, festive feels and plenty of room for your whole crew.
Planning your office party or festive dinner this year? If you want to throw the sort of holiday get-together that'll be fondly remembered for years to come, you can find a stunning venue for it in Old Montreal.
In this list, you'll find five restaurants where you can capture vibes fit for the most wonderful time of the year, thanks to warm lighting, elegant spaces and seasonal menus that feel special from the moment you sit down.
Brasserie 701
Price: $70-$125 per person
Address: 701, Côte de la Place d'Armes, Montreal, QC
Why you need to go: Brasserie 701 blends Parisian elegance with a touch of Old Montreal magic — perfect for groups who want a polished, celebratory dinner. The holiday menu includes refined choices like artichoke barigoule with mustard vinaigrette, lemon-butter roasted sea bass, classic beef bourguignon, and desserts like vanilla crème brûlée or chocolate lava cake.
Kyo Bar Japonais
Price: $70-$120 per person
Address: 711, Côte de la Place-d'Armes, Montreal, QC
Why you need to go: For a lively but elevated night out, Kyo delivers. Their multi-course holiday tasting menus feature refined Japanese cuisine, like izakaya, signature sushi and thoughtful sake pairings. Add some moody lighting and richly coloured decor, and you've got a group dinner that feels special from the first plate to the last toast.
Modavie
Price: $75-$105 per person
Address: 1, rue Saint-Paul O., Montreal, QC
Why you need to go: Live music, stone walls and the best winter vibes in town: Old Montreal doesn't get cozier than Modavie. Here, the holiday menu is hearty and comforting, with French bistro dishes built for chilly evenings — think steak frites, pesto gnocchi, duck confit and cheesecake with berry coulis.
Mama C
Price: $125-$185 per person
Address: 100, rue Saint-Paul O., Montreal, QC
Why you need to go: Mama C serves generous Greek dishes in a glowing, inviting dining room. Their holiday menu is a modern four-course table d'hôte alongside their regular evening menu, making it ideal for groups who want a vibey, glamorous evening surrounded by gorgeous decor.
Méchant Boeuf
Price: $65-$95 per person
Address: 124, rue Saint-Paul O., Montreal, QC
Why you need to go: At Méchant Boeuf, the focus is on quality ingredients and bold flavours. Their holiday group menus spotlight premium cuts and rich sides, like turkey with a truffle foie gras stuffing and squid ink risotto, plus creative cocktails to finish. It's a great pick for teams or friends who desire steakhouse-style satisfaction elevated with Old Montreal charm.
Why end the night there? Book a stay at Hôtel Nelligan or Hôtel Place d'Armes, two of Corner Collection's boutique hotels nestled in the heart of Old Montreal. Between the cobblestone streets, festive lights and cozy rooms, it's the perfect way to turn dinner into a full-on holiday escape.