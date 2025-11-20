Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
Advertisement Content

5 Old Montreal restaurants that are basically made for holiday parties

They’ve got exclusive group menus, festive feels and plenty of room for your whole crew.

The Hotel Place D'Armes in Old Montreal. Right: Diners at Brasserie 701 cheers with champagne flutes.

Snowy Old Montreal. Right: Toasting the holidays together.

Courtesy of Corner Collection
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer, Studio

Planning your office party or festive dinner this year? If you want to throw the sort of holiday get-together that'll be fondly remembered for years to come, you can find a stunning venue for it in Old Montreal.

In this list, you'll find five restaurants where you can capture vibes fit for the most wonderful time of the year, thanks to warm lighting, elegant spaces and seasonal menus that feel special from the moment you sit down.

Brasserie 701

Price: $70-$125 per person

Address: 701, Côte de la Place d'Armes, Montreal, QC

Why you need to go: Brasserie 701 blends Parisian elegance with a touch of Old Montreal magic — perfect for groups who want a polished, celebratory dinner. The holiday menu includes refined choices like artichoke barigoule with mustard vinaigrette, lemon-butter roasted sea bass, classic beef bourguignon, and desserts like vanilla crème brûlée or chocolate lava cake.

Brasserie 701 menu

Kyo Bar Japonais

Price: $70-$120 per person

Address: 711, Côte de la Place-d'Armes, Montreal, QC

Why you need to go: For a lively but elevated night out, Kyo delivers. Their multi-course holiday tasting menus feature refined Japanese cuisine, like izakaya, signature sushi and thoughtful sake pairings. Add some moody lighting and richly coloured decor, and you've got a group dinner that feels special from the first plate to the last toast.

Kyo Bar Japonais menu

Modavie

Price: $75-$105 per person

Address: 1, rue Saint-Paul O., Montreal, QC

Why you need to go: Live music, stone walls and the best winter vibes in town: Old Montreal doesn't get cozier than Modavie. Here, the holiday menu is hearty and comforting, with French bistro dishes built for chilly evenings — think steak frites, pesto gnocchi, duck confit and cheesecake with berry coulis.

Modavie menu

Mama C

Price: $125-$185 per person

Address: 100, rue Saint-Paul O., Montreal, QC

Why you need to go: Mama C serves generous Greek dishes in a glowing, inviting dining room. Their holiday menu is a modern four-course table d'hôte alongside their regular evening menu, making it ideal for groups who want a vibey, glamorous evening surrounded by gorgeous decor.

Mama C menu

Méchant Boeuf

Price: $65-$95 per person

Address: 124, rue Saint-Paul O., Montreal, QC

Why you need to go: At Méchant Boeuf, the focus is on quality ingredients and bold flavours. Their holiday group menus spotlight premium cuts and rich sides, like turkey with a truffle foie gras stuffing and squid ink risotto, plus creative cocktails to finish. It's a great pick for teams or friends who desire steakhouse-style satisfaction elevated with Old Montreal charm.

Méchant Boeuf menu

Why end the night there? Book a stay at Hôtel Nelligan or Hôtel Place d'Armes, two of Corner Collection's boutique hotels nestled in the heart of Old Montreal. Between the cobblestone streets, festive lights and cozy rooms, it's the perfect way to turn dinner into a full-on holiday escape.

Your cell phone is going to ring like crazy in Quebec today — here's why

So will your TV and radio.

Canada's best employers were revealed and these 13 Quebec companies made the cut

One company gives new parents 100% of their salary for up to 18 weeks.

Canadians could soon be eating 'cloned' meat without even realizing it

Would you willingly buy meat from a cloned animal?

McGill just made a huge jump in a new global university ranking — and cracked the top 10

It couldn't beat U of T, though.

This Montreal bar hosts nude karaoke nights and it's exactly what it sounds like

As if getting up on stage wasn't nerve-wracking enough...

The Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan is rolling into Montreal this week & it's free to check out

Santa will also be making an appearance! 🎅

Justin Trudeau's ex-wife finally commented on his relationship with Katy Perry

"The woman I want to become through this is my decision."

Services Québec is hiring with no degree required & some jobs pay nearly $60k a year

It comes with great benefits, too.

Canada Child Benefit: 2026 payment dates are out and some families could get up to $8,000

Are you eligible?