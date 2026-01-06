Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

A free skating rink is opening under this Montreal landmark — Here's what we know

It'll be unveiled next month!

Montreal, Canada - 16 November 2022: Ring art piece in Downtown Montreal suring snow storm

La Patinoire sous l'Anneau (The Rink Under the Ring) is opening at Esplanade Place Ville-Marie on February 27, 202

Marc Bruxelle| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Montreal winters can be rough, but they do come with their perks.

Anyone who's lived here long enough knows the city has plenty of ways to make the cold more tolerable, and skating rinks are one of them.

Between the half dozen refrigerated Bleu Blanc Bouge rinks spread across different neighbourhoods and the light-up Esplanade Tranquille near Place des Arts, there's no shortage of places to glide around with the wind in your hair. Now, downtown is getting its own free rink — and it's opening right under the Ring at Place Ville-Marie.

La Patinoire sous l'Anneau (The Rink Under the Ring) is opening at Esplanade Place Ville-Marie on February 27, 2026, and it'll be completely free to skate on through the end of March.

The rink is a collaboration with Jeux Urbains and promises "a new urban experience where sport, fun, and Montreal energy come together," according to PVM's Instagram page.

The opening ceremony kicks off at 11:30 a.m. on February 27, and while details are still pretty sparse, organizers say skate rentals and hot drinks will be available on site. Additional features and activities are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The rink will be open to everyone, and with five weeks to enjoy it before the end of March, which means there's plenty of time to check it out before spring officially arrives.

To stay in the loop for updates on the new ice surfaces, you can follow Jeux Urbains on Facebook and Instagram.

Looking for places to skate at right now? The City of Montreal's website features an updated list of ice conditions at every arena and outdoor rink on the island.

La Patinoire sous l'Anneau


 When: February 27 to March 29, 2026
Where: Esplanade Place Ville-Marie, downtown Montreal
Price: Free (skate rentals available on site)

  Al Sciola

