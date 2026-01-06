Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Montreal is getting hit with a heavy dose of snow & morning commutes could get messy

Road conditions are expected to be tricky Wednesday morning.

Snow storm in Montreal
Snow storm in Montreal
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Brace yourselves, Montreal. We're about to get walloped with another round of snow, and if you're heading out Wednesday morning, you might want to leave a bit earlier than usual.

According to a new MétéoMédia weather report, a clipper system is sneaking through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, dropping between 5 to 10 cm of snow across Montreal, the Montérégie, Outaouais and Estrie regions. Areas like Beauce and Capitale-Nationale can expect 2 to 4 cm, while the Suroît could see slightly higher accumulations.

The timing is less than ideal. The Outaouais will see the first flakes mid-evening Tuesday, with Montreal following late evening.

The snow should taper off around sunrise in Montreal, though some regions like Estrie and Beauce might see lingering flurries into the early morning. Sporadic snow could continue throughout the day.

Temperatures will sit between -4°C and -12°C on Wednesday morning, which means that fresh snow combined with cold conditions could make for some slippery roads — similar to what happened Monday evening when even just 2 to 5 cm caused several accidents and vehicles sliding off the road during the evening commute.

MétéoMédia is warning drivers to keep a close eye on road conditions on Wednesday morning, especially if you're travelling through the affected regions.

The good news? Things should calm down a bit after the overnight snow event.

According to the latest forecast, Wednesday afternoon will see temperatures climb to -1°C with cloudy skies, and Thursday looks even milder with temperatures hitting 0°C and a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

But don't get too comfortable. Friday is shaping up to be messy. Mixed precipitation is expected in the morning with temperatures around 2°C, transitioning to rain in the afternoon as the thermometer climbs to 5°C. MétéoMédia is calling for 5 mm of rain Friday afternoon, with showers continuing into the evening before things dry out overnight as temperatures drop back to -4°C.

So grab your shovels now, but you might want to keep your umbrella handy for the end of the week.

montreal weathermontreal newsmeteo mediaenvironment canada
MontrealNewsNews
  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

