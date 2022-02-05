Omicron Really Crushed Quebec Restaurant & Service Workers In January
Employment in Quebec fell by 63,000 in January!
COVID-19 has not been playing around, particularly when it comes to the Omicron variant's impact on employment. In January 2022, Quebec experienced a loss of 63,000 jobs due according to Statistics Canada, with accommodation and food services being the hardest-hit industries.
This dip in employment was the first major decline since Quebec implemented strict public health measures 12 months earlier, Stat Can reports. In December 2021, Premier François Legault imposed a provincewide curfew along with a ban on indoor dining, which Statistics Canada links to Quebec's 1.4% total decline in employment in the last month.
The effects of Omicron were not only felt in Quebec. The restaurant and service industry saw an employment decrease of 113,000 nationwide in January — the biggest monthly drop since April 2020 the agency said.
Quebec and Ontario accounted for "nearly all of the employment decline in accommodation and food services," which Statistics Canada connects to the fact that both provinces faced "public health restrictions" during this period.
The agency stated that the employment losses experienced throughout Quebec in January 2022 "were mainly among youth aged 15 to 24 and men and women aged 25 to 54."
In the Montreal census metropolitan area, employment decreased by a total of 43,000 jobs in January 2022, which was the biggest fall since August 2021, the report says, causing the unemployment rate to increase to 5.8%.
Overall, employment fell by a 200,000 nationwide last month, according to Statistic Canada — a decline primarily "driven by Ontario and Quebec."
The decrease has caused the unemployment rate in Canada to increase for the very first time in nine months, the agency says, with both part-time (117,000 total jobs) and full-time (83,000 total jobs) work being impacted.
Luckily, Legault has officially lifted the ban on dining room closures, and the Omicron situation across the province is seemingly lessening, with hospitalizations continuing to decrease in recent days and weeks.
