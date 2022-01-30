Trending Topics

Quebec Restaurant Dining Rooms Are Reopening On Monday & Here's What You Need To Know

It's safe to say the majority of Quebecers have been missing indoor dining for the past month, but good news — we're finally going to be able to wine and dine again!

Quebec restaurant dining halls are allowed to reopen as of Monday, January 31.

Premier François Legault announced this much-anticipated news during a press conference on Tuesday.

Our dining experiences won't be going fully back to normal just yet though... But we'll take what we can get, right?

Restaurants in the province are only going to be allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

As for table rules, a maximum of "four people or two bubbles" are permitted to sit together at once. So, you'll have to choose your three favourite people to eat with.

The vaccine passport will also be mandatory to enter all restaurants in Quebec.

If you're wondering where to reserve your first indoor dining experience in a while, consider checking out one of the fifteen Montreal restaurants that made it onto Yelp's Canada's Top 100 Places to Eat in 2022.

On Monday, the rules for private indoor gatherings are also changing to allow a total of four people or two households to hang out at once.

Plus, extracurricular activities in elementary and secondary schools are allowed to restart. Note that the government's website specifies that "Inter-school activities, games, tournaments and competitions remain suspended."

All in all, it sounds like Monday is going to be a good day in La Belle Province.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.


