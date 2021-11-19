PCR Tests Officially Won't Be Needed Anymore When Re-Entering Canada After Short Trips
But there are conditions.
If the headache of getting a PCR test for COVID-19 is the only thing keeping you from taking a short trip abroad, it may be time to re-think your plans. On November 19, Canada announced that it would be scrapping the PCR test requirement for some travellers re-entering Canada after 72 hours or less.
The change is set to come into effect on November 30, the feds announced, and it applies to trips by both land and air. But there are conditions.
Foreign nationals, including those residing in Canada temporarily (e.g., international students, foreign workers) will still be required to provide proof of a valid pre-entry molecular test, even for trips of less than 72 hours.— Transport Canada (@Transport Canada) 1637347513
For starters, the new rule only applies to travellers who are fully vaccinated. In fact, vaccination will be required for all air and rail travel within Canada as well as when departing Canada as of November 30, barring certain exemptions.
It also only applies to Canadian citizens, permanent residents and persons registered under the Indian Act. It does not apply to foreign nationals.
That means if you're an international student or foreign worker, you'll still need proof of a valid molecular test to enter Canada, even if your trip was less than 72 hours.
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the federal government is re-evaluating the entry requirement for U.S. citizens coming to Canada. He said updates on adjustments will be provided at a later date.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
- What It's Like To Fly Internationally From YUL Right Now, According ... ›
- The US Border Is Finally Open Again & Here's What You Need To ... ›
- You May No Longer Need A PCR Test To Re-Enter Canada For ... ›