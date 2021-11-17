News

PCR Tests To Re-Enter Canada May Soon Be Unnecessary For Trips Of Less Than 72 Hours

According to multiple sources.

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime, John McArthur | Unsplash

It's time to start planning that road trip you've been waiting for! The land border between Canada and the United States reopened on November 8, and there are fewer and fewer restrictions for travelling abroad — as long as you're fully vaccinated.

According to several media sources, you may soon be able to re-enter Canada without presenting a negative PCR test if you've only left the country for less than 72 hours. According to TVA, this change could come as early as November 21, when the current travel rules are set to expire.

This measure would be valid for all travel, whether by air or land, from all countries, according to Radio-Canada.

Currently, Canadian travellers must pay up to $300 for a PCR test to return to Canada, whether or not they are vaccinated, even if the trip outside Canada was less than 72 hours.

In other words, right now, if you want to hit the states for a little weekend getaway or even just a few hours of shopping, you must present a PCR test with a negative result to customs upon your return. This test must be done within 72 hours before you return to Canada.

The supposed updates would mean that if you decide to leave for less than three days, you won't have to take a PCR test, which could save you some serious cash.

However, your vaccination passport will still need to be uploaded into the ArriveCan app, so make sure you download it ahead of time.

The government's official announcement regarding the lifting of PCR testing for short stays is expected in the coming days.

