Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
government of canada jobs

People In Bilingual Government Of Canada Jobs Would Get A $1,500 Bonus Under This Proposal

Right now, eligible workers get an extra $800 a year. A union wants them to get an additional $700.

Government of Canada logo and Canadian flag on an office building.
Ggw1962 | Dreamstime

A union of federal government workers is calling on Canada to almost double the annual bonus it gives to employees in bilingual positions. Right now, eligible employees get an extra $800. The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) wants that number bumped up to $1,500.

"If the government is serious about supporting official languages, the bilingualism bonus should be increased," the PSAC said in a March 3 statement, noting that the bonus amount hasn't changed since the early '90s.

Only workers in bilingual English-French positions with "Second Language Evaluation (SLE) results confirming that he/she meets the language requirements of his position" are currently eligible for the bonus.

The union is additionally calling for employees who are bilingual in an Indigenous language to receive the bonus.

The PSAC also took aim at the proposed reform of the Officials Languages Act, Bill C-13, saying it "lacks the teeth and vision needed to protect the French language in Canada and promote bilingualism across the federal public service."

With Bill C-13, the Liberal government aims to, among other goals, better ensure the right to speak French in many federally regulated workplaces.

But the PSAC wants the government to go further. It's pushing for free second-language training for federal employees.

The union suggests that the need for robust investment in French language protection in the workplace has become even more critical during the pandemic.

As meetings and communications become more remote, it says, "Interpretation is often inadequate, and information often isn't sent out by managers in both official languages."

More than one in five francophones in a member survey told the PSAC that "they weren't able to use the language of their choice during meetings."

To the union, "That's simply unacceptable."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...