Money
quebec jobs

7 Government Of Canada Jobs In Quebec That Pay $50k+ & You Can Apply To Today

There are some interesting (and well-paying) federal government jobs in the province.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Everyone knows that looking for steady, stable employment in Quebec can sometimes be a bit of a headache. Between all the restaurant jobs, tech jobs, and the thousands of students all looking for the perfect gig, a solution can be found — government jobs.

That's right, Canadian government jobs can provide some of the most stable and rewarding employment in today's job market. And luckily, most of them will pay you a pretty decent salary, too.

Here are seven job opportunities that pay more than $50k/year and are currently accepting applications. Consider this list a source of inspiration — a starting point as you navigate career opportunities with the federal government.

Be sure to check out the full list of requirements for each job and application.

Records Management Technician at the Department of Justice

Salary: $50,821 to $54,857

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: At the department's information services branch, you'll be maintaining "economy and efficiency in the creation, maintenance, storage, retrieval and disposal of the Department of Justice’s records." This could be a perfect opportunity if you're looking to build a legal career.

Check out this job opportunity here.

Ice Service Specialist at Environment and Climate Change Canada

Salary: $57,924 to $85,272

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: In this fascinating career opportunity, you'll work as an apprentice ice service worker helping to "provide the most timely and accurate information about ice and icebergs in Canada’s navigable waters." Preference is given to candidates who are studying in "maritime operations, meteorology, remote sensing, environmental studies and/or atmospheric sciences."

Check out this job opportunity here.

Communications Officer for Parks Canada

Salary: $71,820 to $77,608

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: As part of the external relations team, you'll work to engage the public, leveraging relationships with "the media, tourism and boating industries, municipalities, Aboriginal communities and common interest groups," according to the job posting.

There are three different streams for this position, broadly divided between engagements, promotions and public relations. Each requires that applicants have "recent and significant" experience.

Check out this job opportunity here.

IM/IT Technician at Environment & Climate Change Canada

Salary: $56,907 to $73,333

Location: Dorval, Gatineau, Montreal, or Quebec City, QC

Who Should Apply: Environment and Climate Change Canada is looking for candidates to fill various IM/IT technician jobs at its offices in Quebec. By submitting an application, you could be considered for a position when one opens up in the near future.

Check out this job opportunity here.

Client Service Officer at the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)

Salary: $58,076 to $65,363

Location: Throughout Quebec

Who Should Apply: The CRA is putting together a pool of candidates for customer service jobs covering "a wide range of opportunities, from administrative assistants to collections agents and more," according to an online breakdown of opportunities at the agency.

Check out this job opportunity here.

Administrative Positions at Transport Canada

Salary: $50,821 to $61,379

Location: Chicoutimi, Dorval, Longueuil, Montreal, Québec City, Rimouski, or Sept-Îles, QC

Who Should Apply: Transport Canada is also taking applications in anticipation of filling various administrative positions around Quebec in the near future. Jobs will be available according to need.

Check out this job opportunity here.

Intellectual Property Examiner for Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Salary: $71,599 to $77,368

Location: Gatineau, QC

Who Should Apply: As an IP Examiner, you'll be "assessing and processing applications by individuals and companies for registration of trademarks and industrial designs in Canada," according to the job posting.

It asks that applicants have "strong writing and reasoning skills" as well as a post-secondary degree.

Check out this job opportunity here.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

