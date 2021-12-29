7 Government Of Canada Jobs In Quebec That Pay $50k+ & You Can Apply To Today
There are some interesting (and well-paying) federal government jobs in the province.
Everyone knows that looking for steady, stable employment in Quebec can sometimes be a bit of a headache. Between all the restaurant jobs, tech jobs, and the thousands of students all looking for the perfect gig, a solution can be found — government jobs.
That's right, Canadian government jobs can provide some of the most stable and rewarding employment in today's job market. And luckily, most of them will pay you a pretty decent salary, too.
Here are seven job opportunities that pay more than $50k/year and are currently accepting applications. Consider this list a source of inspiration — a starting point as you navigate career opportunities with the federal government.
Be sure to check out the full list of requirements for each job and application.
Records Management Technician at the Department of Justice
A fair, inclusive and effective justice system is founded on #OpenGov principles. This includes openness, accessibility and accountability, and improving access to justice institutions, information and services. #GlobalWeekForJusticepic.twitter.com/wU9ryKq5j9— Justice Canada (@Justice Canada) 1638987111
Salary: $50,821 to $54,857
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: At the department's information services branch, you'll be maintaining "economy and efficiency in the creation, maintenance, storage, retrieval and disposal of the Department of Justice’s records." This could be a perfect opportunity if you're looking to build a legal career.
Check out this job opportunity here.
Ice Service Specialist at Environment and Climate Change Canada
Salary: $57,924 to $85,272
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: In this fascinating career opportunity, you'll work as an apprentice ice service worker helping to "provide the most timely and accurate information about ice and icebergs in Canada’s navigable waters." Preference is given to candidates who are studying in "maritime operations, meteorology, remote sensing, environmental studies and/or atmospheric sciences."
Check out this job opportunity here.
Communications Officer for Parks Canada
Did you exploring our sites this year? Explore the behind the scenes and discover some of \u2019s coolest jobs with our YouTube playlist: http://ow.ly/UV0830hecDn\u00a0 \n#SubscriberSundaypic.twitter.com/SZSDbKh316— Parks Canada (@Parks Canada) 1513560008
Salary: $71,820 to $77,608
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: As part of the external relations team, you'll work to engage the public, leveraging relationships with "the media, tourism and boating industries, municipalities, Aboriginal communities and common interest groups," according to the job posting.
There are three different streams for this position, broadly divided between engagements, promotions and public relations. Each requires that applicants have "recent and significant" experience.
Check out this job opportunity here.
IM/IT Technician at Environment & Climate Change Canada
Salary: $56,907 to $73,333
Location: Dorval, Gatineau, Montreal, or Quebec City, QC
Who Should Apply: Environment and Climate Change Canada is looking for candidates to fill various IM/IT technician jobs at its offices in Quebec. By submitting an application, you could be considered for a position when one opens up in the near future.
Check out this job opportunity here.
Client Service Officer at the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)
Big news! We\u2019ve been named one of Canada\u2019s Top 100 Employers for 2022! Want to join our team? \n\nCheck us out on LinkedIn to see our exciting employment opportunities: http://ow.ly/k9H050GMB5T\u00a0 \n\n#NowHiring #CdnTaxpic.twitter.com/sE0YWxIrPm— Canada Revenue Agency (@Canada Revenue Agency) 1636747502
Salary: $58,076 to $65,363
Location: Throughout Quebec
Who Should Apply: The CRA is putting together a pool of candidates for customer service jobs covering "a wide range of opportunities, from administrative assistants to collections agents and more," according to an online breakdown of opportunities at the agency.
Check out this job opportunity here.
Administrative Positions at Transport Canada
It\u2019s #NationalHaveFunAtWorkDay, but don\u2019t be fooled \u2013 our #MarineSafety Inspectors take their jobs very seriously. #DYK during a major #marine emergency, they investigate potential causes & review emergency response plans with @CoastGuardCAN? Learn more: http://ow.ly/msDY50xkyNM\u00a0pic.twitter.com/WdEiAUIFCx— Transport Canada (@Transport Canada) 1580216483
Salary: $50,821 to $61,379
Location: Chicoutimi, Dorval, Longueuil, Montreal, Québec City, Rimouski, or Sept-Îles, QC
Who Should Apply: Transport Canada is also taking applications in anticipation of filling various administrative positions around Quebec in the near future. Jobs will be available according to need.
Check out this job opportunity here.
Intellectual Property Examiner for Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Salary: $71,599 to $77,368
Location: Gatineau, QC
Who Should Apply: As an IP Examiner, you'll be "assessing and processing applications by individuals and companies for registration of trademarks and industrial designs in Canada," according to the job posting.
It asks that applicants have "strong writing and reasoning skills" as well as a post-secondary degree.
Check out this job opportunity here.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.