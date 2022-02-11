Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
quebec jobs

Revenu Québec Is Hiring & The Jobs Pay Between $45,223 & $93,972

Get those resumes ready!

Associate Editor
Revenu Québec Is Hiring & The Jobs Pay Between $45,223 & $93,972
Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

It's time to brush off those resumes. Revenue Québec is looking to fill several positions in and around Montreal, and the jobs offer quite competitive salaries.

Revenu Québec states that they offer potential employees a "dynamic, collaborative and equitable work environment where each person has the opportunity to grow and achieve." If this lines up with what you're looking for, and the job hunt has been tiring you out, then take a look at these available positions and apply away!

Technology & Information Professional (IT)

Salary: $45,223 to $85,866

City: Montreal, Laval, Longueuil and Brossard.

Who Should Apply: The position requires candidates to analyze computer needs, implement programming, design computer solutions, maintain computer security controls, and support client needs.

The job requires applicants to have a university degree or be in the process of completing your final year of computer science (or related field) studies. The deadline to apply is February 28, 2022.

Apply here

International Tax Planning Advisor

Salary: $45,606 to $87,368

City: Montreal, Laval, and Longueuil.

Who Should Apply: Candidates applying to this position can expect to carry out tasks including tax audit mandates involving legal entities and financial arrangements, detect tax avoidance and evasion schemes, and support the Quebec government in its efforts to prevent such events from occurring.

The job requires a university degree in fields pertaining to accounting, administration, law, and taxation. Assets for the positions also include past experience in taxation in an accounting or law firm. The deadline to apply is February 18, 2022.

Apply here

Tax Dispute Professional

Salary: $45,606 to $87,368

City: Montreal

Who Should Apply: The duties of this positions include providing personalized assistance to taxpayers and agents, analyze disputed notice of assessments, deciding disputes and rendering decisions on noticed of objections, all while communicating with representatives to discuss the disputed notice of assessment.

The job requires a university degree at an undergraduate level in in fields relating to finance, administration, and law. The deadline to apply is February 18, 2022.

Apply here

Talent Acquisition Advisor

Salary: $56,455 to $93,972

City: Montreal

Who Should Apply: Duties pertaining to this job include strategic advice to staffing consultants and the organization of talent acquisition. Candidates will also be expected to develop and implement innovative talent acquisition strategies in light of labour shortage issues and establish and maintain partnerships with educational institutions, professional networks, talent communities and other potential partners.

The position requires an undergraduate degree in a field deemed relevant to business administration and should have at least two years of experience in HR, talent acquisition, recruitment or marketing. The deadline to apply is February 13, 2022.

Apply here

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
MTL Blog Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

quebec jobs

Omicron Really Crushed Quebec Restaurant & Service Workers In January

Quebec experienced a loss of 63,000 jobs in January!

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

COVID-19 has not been playing around, particularly when it comes to the Omicron variant's impact on employment. In January 2022, Quebec experienced a loss of 63,000 jobs according to Statistics Canada, with accommodation and food services being the hardest-hit industries.

This dip in employment was the first major decline in 12 months, when the province was also under strict health measures, StatCan reports. In December 2021, Premier François Legault imposed a provincewide curfew along with a ban on indoor dining, which Statistics Canada links to Quebec's 1.4% total decline in employment seen last month.

Keep ReadingShow less
montreal jobs

National Bank Has Open Montreal Jobs That Pay $23.50/hr & Don't Require A Degree

The position also offers a wide array of benefits.

Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime

Finding a job is no easy feat, but we've got you covered. National Bank is currently looking to fill a full-time customer service agent role for their Montreal team. The salary starts at $23.50 per hour, and the best part of it all for those just starting out: the job only requires a high school diploma.

The role consists of establishing close relationships with National Bank customers, and analyzing and understanding "large amounts of information in order to properly assess a client's financial situation," the listing says.

Keep ReadingShow less
quebec jobs

The CRA Is Hiring In Quebec & The Jobs Pay Between $58,076 And $65,363

The only degree you need is a high school diploma.

Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime

Here's a rare opportunity to actually take money from the CRA. The Canada Revenue Agency is hiring customer service agents across Quebec ahead of tax season with salaries ranging from $58,076 to $65,363 depending on job level.

In a January 6 news release, the agency specifically highlights its remote work opportunities. The CRA has ended the requirement for some employees to live in the city where their job is based.

Keep ReadingShow less
quebec jobs

La Cage aux Sports Is Hiring & New Employees Can Win Free Wings For A Year

Hot sauce-coated perk to help the company fill about 500 positions across the province.

La Cage | Facebook

La Cage aux Sports is going on a hiring spree and the signing bonus is hot a-f! or lemon pepper if that’s your thing.

The popular Quebec sports bar and restaurant chain is offering new employees the chance to win free chicken wings for a year as part of a major recruitment effort launching the week of January 31, its CEO, Jean Bédard, told MTL Blog.

Keep ReadingShow less