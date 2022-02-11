Revenu Québec Is Hiring & The Jobs Pay Between $45,223 & $93,972
Get those resumes ready!
It's time to brush off those resumes. Revenue Québec is looking to fill several positions in and around Montreal, and the jobs offer quite competitive salaries.
Revenu Québec states that they offer potential employees a "dynamic, collaborative and equitable work environment where each person has the opportunity to grow and achieve." If this lines up with what you're looking for, and the job hunt has been tiring you out, then take a look at these available positions and apply away!
Technology & Information Professional (IT)
Salary: $45,223 to $85,866
City: Montreal, Laval, Longueuil and Brossard.
Who Should Apply: The position requires candidates to analyze computer needs, implement programming, design computer solutions, maintain computer security controls, and support client needs.
The job requires applicants to have a university degree or be in the process of completing your final year of computer science (or related field) studies. The deadline to apply is February 28, 2022.
International Tax Planning Advisor
Salary: $45,606 to $87,368
City: Montreal, Laval, and Longueuil.
Who Should Apply: Candidates applying to this position can expect to carry out tasks including tax audit mandates involving legal entities and financial arrangements, detect tax avoidance and evasion schemes, and support the Quebec government in its efforts to prevent such events from occurring.
The job requires a university degree in fields pertaining to accounting, administration, law, and taxation. Assets for the positions also include past experience in taxation in an accounting or law firm. The deadline to apply is February 18, 2022.
Tax Dispute Professional
Salary: $45,606 to $87,368
City: Montreal
Who Should Apply: The duties of this positions include providing personalized assistance to taxpayers and agents, analyze disputed notice of assessments, deciding disputes and rendering decisions on noticed of objections, all while communicating with representatives to discuss the disputed notice of assessment.
The job requires a university degree at an undergraduate level in in fields relating to finance, administration, and law. The deadline to apply is February 18, 2022.
Talent Acquisition Advisor
Salary: $56,455 to $93,972
City: Montreal
Who Should Apply: Duties pertaining to this job include strategic advice to staffing consultants and the organization of talent acquisition. Candidates will also be expected to develop and implement innovative talent acquisition strategies in light of labour shortage issues and establish and maintain partnerships with educational institutions, professional networks, talent communities and other potential partners.
The position requires an undergraduate degree in a field deemed relevant to business administration and should have at least two years of experience in HR, talent acquisition, recruitment or marketing. The deadline to apply is February 13, 2022.