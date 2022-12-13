Pornhub Revealed The Top Search Trends In Canada Of 2022 — Here's What You Were 'Getting Up' To
Tastes seem to have matured this year.
The top trending porn searches in Canada are no longer incognito. Pornhub released this year's preferred adult content, and tastes seem to have matured. 'MILF' has taken the top spot, displacing 'hentai,' and people searched for it a lot.
Canada placed eighth in the world for daily porn consumption, ahead of Brazil (which has six times the population) and behind the U.S., U.K. and France.
'Lesbians' was the second most popular category for a majority of hetero Canadians (coincidentally, the most viewed category of gay porn was 'straight guys').
'Hentai' moved down two spots into third. 'Asian,' 'threesome' and 'Indian' followed to round out the top six search terms. Canadians also searched for rounder body parts: "big tits" gained two places in rank, while "big ass" gained three.
Canadians are 129% more likely to view 'Indian' porn and 26% more likely to view 'Smoking' videos when compared to the rest of the world.
The overall top categories stayed the same for both men and women this year — 'Japanese' for men and 'lesbians' for women.
The proportion of women viewership in Canada reached 29%, up 3% since 2021. Compared to men, the pornstars most viewed by women are all gay or bisexual.
"That comes as no surprise to our statisticians, since 46.7% of gay male porn is watched by female visitors," wrote Pornhub.
The site's average visitor age was around 37 for 2022, with the 18 to 24-year-old group growing by 2% and the 35 to 44 age group dropping by 2%.
Gen Z visitors (aged 18 to 24) were 58% more into animated videos. The demographic was also twice as likely to view Virtual Reality videos and Vertical Video porn (+51%).
That might account for 75% of all Pornhub traffic in Canada coming from phones (desktop views linger around 20% and tablet visits are around 5%).
Millennials (aged 25 to 34) are +143% more into 'Asian' porn and 58% more into 'feet' (which means we can probably narrow down the age of that one Quebec government worker).
There are a variety of tastes in the country, but you've got to hand it to Canadians for knowing what they like.