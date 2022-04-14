Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

The Quebec Government Accidentally Linked To A Pornhub Foot Worship Video On Twitter

Someone at Public Health must like feet pics!

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
The offending government tweet linking to PornHub. Right: A still from the foot fetish video.​

The offending government tweet linking to PornHub. Right: A still from the foot fetish video.

@sante_qc | Twitter, Pornhub

Quebec Public Health put their foot in their mouth on Thursday afternoon when the daily COVID-19 update on Twitter linked to a Pornhub fetish video, instead of the usual breakdown of pandemic case counts and infection rates.

When visitors clicked the link in the original tweet, they were taken to an amateur porn video titled "Femdom feet worship." The 10-minute film features a lot of heavy sighing while someone in a mask kisses and sucks on toes.

The link stayed up for around half an hour before it was finally taken down. Public Health then tweeted an apology that claimed the link was posted due to "a situation out of their control."

The Health Ministry said it is looking into the reason why the inappropriate link was posted.

Right now, the Pornhub video in question has just over six thousand views and a 91% approval. It remains to be seen if those numbers will shoot up like some expect the province's COVID-19 numbers to do over the long weekend.

