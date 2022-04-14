The Quebec Government Accidentally Linked To A Pornhub Foot Worship Video On Twitter
Someone at Public Health must like feet pics!
Quebec Public Health put their foot in their mouth on Thursday afternoon when the daily COVID-19 update on Twitter linked to a Pornhub fetish video, instead of the usual breakdown of pandemic case counts and infection rates.
When visitors clicked the link in the original tweet, they were taken to an amateur porn video titled "Femdom feet worship." The 10-minute film features a lot of heavy sighing while someone in a mask kisses and sucks on toes.
The link stayed up for around half an hour before it was finally taken down. Public Health then tweeted an apology that claimed the link was posted due to "a situation out of their control."
En raison d\u2019une situation hors de notre contr\u00f4le, un lien avec du contenu inappropri\u00e9 a \u00e9t\u00e9 publi\u00e9 sur notre compte Twitter. Nous en cherchons les causes. Nous sommes d\u00e9sol\u00e9s des inconv\u00e9nients.— Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec (@Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec) 1649953038
The Health Ministry said it is looking into the reason why the inappropriate link was posted.
Right now, the Pornhub video in question has just over six thousand views and a 91% approval. It remains to be seen if those numbers will shoot up like some expect the province's COVID-19 numbers to do over the long weekend.