Quebec Alert Warns Of 'Armed & Dangerous' Suspect — What We Know

Police are asking residents of a Gaspésie town to lock their doors and stay away from windows.

Senior Editor
Image of suspect released by the Sûreté du Québec.

sureteduquebec | Twitter

Quebec's Ministry of Public Security sent out a provincewide alert about an "armed and dangerous suspect" in the town of Saint-Elzéar in Quebec's Gaspésie region.

A 3:27 p.m. tweet from the Sûreté du Québec (misstating the town name) indicated the suspect was near the intersection of chemin Central and Route de l'Est. The provincial police force warned nearby residents to lock their doors and stay away from windows.

Police also released a photo and description of the suspect, a 5'10" individual with brown hair, green eyes, jeans and a shirt with a Jack Daniels logo.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

