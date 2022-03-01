Quebec Firefighters Say They Found A Hidden Camera Spying On Them In Their Station
"Our members are outraged," the SPQ said.
It seems as if Montreal paramedics aren't the only ones who have had it! Firefighters from the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield fire station are up in arms after discovering a hidden camera in one of their offices, an event that the Syndicat des pompiers et pompières du Québec are considering to be espionage.
The SPQ released a statement on March 1 saying that they are "not happy with the discovery of surveillance equipment in an office at the Saint-Timothée fire station," which was discovered on February 26.
According to the press release, a hidden camera was planted on the ceiling of the fire station, and the firefighters are livid.
"Our members are outraged," Martin Mercier, President of the SPQ said. "They feel as if their privacy has been violated. The fire station is our workplace and in this office, there are all kinds of conversations, both personal and union-related. It's unacceptable."
The SPQ has voiced their disdain over the hidden camera, calling it espionage on the SCFP-Quebec Facebook page. The SPQ said that they have filed an official complaint with the Sûreté du Québec due to the possible illegal use of electronic surveillance equipment.
When it comes to who was behind the hidden camera, the SPQ seems to be pointing their finger at the city of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield. The city would have installed the camera following the union demands of nine fire captains, the SPQ said.
The hidden camera is only adding further fuel to the fire as the Saint-Timothée station workers have already been very indignant regarding their new director, who the SPQ stated has a confrontational and anti-union management style.
Martin Mercier said that this situation "only further undermines the confidence of the 40 or so firefighters and fire captains in the city."
