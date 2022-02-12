Montreal Police Made 10 Arrests & Seized 11 Firearms In Less Than A Week
The SPVM seized hundreds of rounds of ammunition and other weapons.
In a February 11 press release, the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) said they had undergone a four day operation that led to the arrest of 10 suspects throughout the Montreal region between February 6 and 10.
Throughout the operation, the SPVM seized a total of 11 firearms, which included several handguns, sharp weaponry, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, the Montreal police stated.
Une s\u00e9rie d\u2019op\u00e9rations men\u00e9es par le SPVM dans diff\u00e9rents secteurs, au cours des derniers jours, a permis d\u2019arr\u00eater 10 suspects et de saisir un total de 11 armes \u00e0 feu, des centaines de munitions ainsi que d\u2019autres armes.\n\nD\u00e9tails ici: http://bit.ly/3uJyIEi\u00a0pic.twitter.com/I8lSL92j21— Police Montr\u00e9al (@Police Montr\u00e9al) 1644602394
The first operation took place on February 6 around 8:45 p.m. when patrol officers spotted three people, one 20 year old, and two 19 year olds, showcasing questionable behaviour in the Ville-Marie borough. Police said that one of them was carrying a loaded firearm, and attempted to flee the area on foot.
Officers were able to subdue the individual and later searched the car in which the suspects had been traveling in. The SPVM stated that the three suspects were apprehended following the search of the vehicle, where they found a second handgun, a machete, pepper spray, knives, and equipment for car theft — all of which were seized by police.
Two days later on February 8, investigators from the Organized Crime Department - South Narcotics conducted an operation targeting a drug trafficker in Place Newman in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.
Police stated that in addition to cocaine and heroin, investigators also seized a loaded revolver from two suspects, aged 19 and 29, who were then apprehended.
On February 9, at approximately 1:00 a.m. officers on patrol investigated a report regarding domestic violence at a Saint-Laurent home. Upon arrival, officers witnessed the suspect pushing the victim. According to the press release, "police arrested the 41-year-old suspect and discovered five handguns."
Shortly after, investigators from the Western Crime Department "obtained a search warrant to search the home and found a semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, a firearm silencer and hundreds of rounds of ammunition of various calibers," the SPVM shared.
A fourth police investigation took place on February 10 targeting armed individuals. The Multi-Sector Firearm Team (EMAF Sud-Ouest) then arrested four individuals aged 19 to 26, per the release.
"Searches conducted in Mascouche, Laval, Châteauguay, and the boroughs of Lasalle and Saint-Laurent resulted in the seizure of a handgun, ammunition, two air guns, narcotics, cash and auto theft equipment," the police said.
The SPVM reminded the public that their cooperation in the fight against gun violence is important, and any information can and should be communicated to Info-Crime Montreal (514 393-1133) or their neighbourhood police station.
