A Montreal Fire On Sunday Destroyed Seven Families' Homes
One firefighter was injured on the scene.
On Sunday morning, 105 firefighters responded to a four-alarm Montreal fire. Seven apartments and one business were affected, with only one mild injury incurred.
"At 9:45 a.m. we received a call for a fire at 309 Ontario Est," said Service de Sécurité Incendie de Montréal spokesperson William Murray. A total of 31 fire trucks were sent to the scene.
The apartment complex at on rue Ontario Est is three stories tall, with a commercial building on the ground floor and apartment units on the second and third floors. The entire building was damaged in the fire.
"The fire started outside in the back on the balconies on the second and third floor and the fire spread to the roof," Murray explained. "Once it hit the roof," he added, "it spread into the apartments."
According to Murray, seven families lived in the apartments. Thankfully none of the residents were hurt, but they've all lost their homes and are now in the care of the Red Cross.
Murray claimed that fires like this are not as uncommon as we'd like to believe. "It's not really unusual for things like that to happen," he said. "The colder it is outside, people tend to be creative in the way they keep themselves warm."
No one was killed in the fire, and only one injury was sustained. One firefighter was sent to the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal. Murray said it was only a "minor injury," and that "he should be okay."
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
