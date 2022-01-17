Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Montreal Fire On Sunday Destroyed Seven Families' Homes

One firefighter was injured on the scene.

Editorial Fellow
A Montreal Fire On Sunday Destroyed Seven Families' Homes
Adwo | Dreamstime

On Sunday morning, 105 firefighters responded to a four-alarm Montreal fire. Seven apartments and one business were affected, with only one mild injury incurred.

"At 9:45 a.m. we received a call for a fire at 309 Ontario Est," said Service de Sécurité Incendie de Montréal spokesperson William Murray. A total of 31 fire trucks were sent to the scene.

The apartment complex at on rue Ontario Est is three stories tall, with a commercial building on the ground floor and apartment units on the second and third floors. The entire building was damaged in the fire.

"The fire started outside in the back on the balconies on the second and third floor and the fire spread to the roof," Murray explained. "Once it hit the roof," he added, "it spread into the apartments."

According to Murray, seven families lived in the apartments. Thankfully none of the residents were hurt, but they've all lost their homes and are now in the care of the Red Cross.

Murray claimed that fires like this are not as uncommon as we'd like to believe. "It's not really unusual for things like that to happen," he said. "The colder it is outside, people tend to be creative in the way they keep themselves warm."

No one was killed in the fire, and only one injury was sustained. One firefighter was sent to the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal. Murray said it was only a "minor injury," and that "he should be okay."

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Netflix Canada Prices Are Going Up Again & Here Are The Details

Your binge-watching is about to get a little more expensive.

ibreakstock | Dreamstime

Bad news, folks. Your binge-watching adventures are about to get a little more expensive. So you may want to adjust your monthly budget planning.

On Friday, January 14, Netflix Canada announced that its prices are going up for two subscription plans and these new rates are already effective for new subscribers. "Current members will receive an email notification 30 days before their price changes, unless they change their plan."

Keep Reading Show less

The Latest Quebec Curfew Is Officially Over

But there's too much snow to go anywhere...

Rixie | Dreamstime

Rejoice! We can officially go on nightly walks again (if you can handle the cold) because Quebec's curfew was lifted as of Monday, January 17. That means no rushing to get home on time while risking fines.

During a press conference on Thursday, Premier François Legault said, "The reason we did this was to stop the exponential growth of the number of infections and then the number of hospitalizations. So given that we seem to have reached a peak, that permits us to remove the curfew."

Keep Reading Show less

Environment Canada Issued A Winter Storm Warning For Montreal And Laval

Quebec's Ministry of Transportation advised against non-essential driving.

Radila Radilova | Dreamstime

Mother Nature is starting the week off with a bang for Montrealers, with 15 to 25 centimetres of snow expected on Monday.

This heavy load of snow coming our way led Environment Canada to issue a winter storm warning for various parts of the province, including Châteauguay - La Prairie area, Laval area, Longueuil - Varennes area, and Montréal Island area.

Keep Reading Show less

A Sûreté Du Québec Service Weapon Disappeared From A Police Station On Saturday

An investigation is in progress.

Sûreté du Québec - page officielle. | Facebook

In the midst of all the concerns involving the rise in gun violence in Montreal, the Sûreté du Québec faced a troubling situation this weekend regarding a missing weapon.

A service firearm seems to have disappeared from one of the Quebec police stations on Saturday, January 15, and since then, a major investigation has been underway to try to shed light on this incident, which remains unsolved as of the time of publication.

Keep Reading Show less