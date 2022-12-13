Quebec Has $9k-$20k Scholarships For Students In Hundreds Of Programs — Here's How To Apply
Full-time students are eligible. Go get that cash!
When do Quebec scholarship applications open?
Each round of applications begins after you complete one full semester of school. This means, if you're eligible, you can submit your application for the fall 2022 term as of January 18, 2023. The first round of applications in 2023 ends on February 23, 2023. Keep in mind that you have to submit a new application for each term, the deadlines for which are July 31 for the winter term and October 31 for the summer term.
Who is eligible for Quebec's scholarships?
Eligible students must be considered Quebec residents and enrolled in an eligible university or college program. You can't be in any Excellence Scholarships for Students in Education Programs during your application period, and you have to have completed your last term with full-time status. You also can't exceed the maximum number of study terms, which is six for the college level, six to eight for undergraduate studies, five for a Master's program and 15 for a Doctoral program.
Eligible programs are those the government has identified as "leading to the practice of professions in which there is a shortage of workers and which are prioritized [...] in strategic sectors for the economy."
In the 2022-2023 academic year, the government is accepting applications from students in over 200 college and university programs across the province. They range from teaching and early childhood education to engineering, IT, health and social services. The complete list of eligible programs is here.
How much does Quebec give with each scholarship?
For college students, the amount is $1,500 per semester of eligible study. University students are eligible for $2,500 per semester. The total amount a college student can claim is $9,000 over the course of a three-year program. University students can get up to $15,000 for a three-year program or $20,000 for a four-year program.
How do you apply for a Quebec scholarship?
To apply for a scholarship covering the fall 2022 term, visit this government website on or after January 18, 2023. There will be an application form to fill out. The information you'll need is your permanent code, social insurance number, the name of your program of study and your educational institution, and your banking information.
