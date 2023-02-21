Quebec Will Pay You $7,500/Year To Go To CEGEP Outside The Montreal Area
Maybe studying outside Montreal is not such a bad idea 🤑
Those who are about to finish high school in Quebec have some major decisions to make about their future: do they join the job market, do a DEP, or another step and attend one of the publicly funded colleges in Quebec, a.k.a CEGEPS? And if so, which one, and where?
These can be tough choices, and Quebec's government is making some of these choices seem more attractive than others by offering major funds to those considering schools outside the Montreal area: the "Bourses Parcours."
To boil it down to the essentials: "Choose a CEGEP in a rural area and get an annual scholarship of $7,500," Quebec's higher education ministry, Enseignement supérieur Québec, posted in French.
Here's everything you need to know about this opportunity for students.
Who Is Eligible?
Only students enrolled in a program offered in a CEGEP recognized by Bourses Parcours and located more than 60 km from their residence are eligible.
If you are enrolled in an eligible CEGEP but it's located less than 60 km from your home address, you are not eligible.
And if you are registered full-time in a remote program, you can't get the scholarship either.
Which CÉGEPS Are Included In The Scholarship?
There are 18 CEGEPS that are admissible for the Bourses Parcours, namely:
- CEGEP de La Pocatière
- CEGEP de Rivière-du-Loup
- CEGEP de Rimouski
- CEGEP de Matane
- CEGEP de Chicoutimi
- CEGEP de Jonquière
- Collège d’Alma
- CEGEP de St-Félicien
- CEGEP de Trois-Rivières
- CEGEP de Shawinigan
- CEGEP de l’Abitibi-Témiscamingue
- CEGEP de Baie-Comeau
- CEGEP de Sept-Îles
- CEGEP de la Gaspésie et des îles
- CEGEP Beauce-Appalaches
- CEGEP de Thetford
- CEGEP de Sorel-Tracy
- CEGEP de Victoriaville
How Does Bourses Parcours Work?
Each CEGEP is responsible for sending the scholarship money to the eligible students.
You can liaise with your school directly to find out more about the payment process.
You can receive $7,500 each year for the duration of your studies.
For example, the scholarship can add up to $22,500 in total for a three year study program.
Do These Rural CÉGEPS Offer Student Accommodations?
According to the official website of CEGEPS, most schools have a student residence reserved for full-time students.
However, the number of rooms available is limited so students are encouraged to apply early.
You can look for your desired CÉGEP here to find out if it has a residence.
Alternatively, you can ask your school for a list of private rooms and apartments for rent located near the CEGEP.
