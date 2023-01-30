McGill Is Slashing MBA Tuition Fees For Quebec Students & Here's Who Qualifies
Quebec residents can get up to 75% off their Desautels tuition!
Aspiring businesspeople of all kinds will be excited to learn that McGill's management MBA program is getting a new tuition reduction of up to 75% off for some — but not all — students.
McGill's Desautels Faculty of Management is introducing the tuition waiver to make their MBA programs more accessible, though the waiver is still partially merit-based. To qualify for the full tuition discount, students must be permanent residents of Quebec and have a strong applicant profile.
Applicants who are admitted into McGill's MBA and are also permanent residents of Quebec are automatically considered for the waiver, which funds up to 75% of each student's tuition. As a self-funded program, the McGill MBA typically costs more than many other Quebec MBAs, according to a representative speaking on behalf of Desautels.
To determine how much each Quebec student receives, the program will consider each applicant's "grades, test scores, work experience, leadership roles and the like," the representative told MTL Blog over email. "The percentage granted depends on the overall strength of [a student's] application."
This means the waiver is closer to a scholarship, and some Quebec-resident MBA students will have less than 75% of their tuition covered by Desautels.
All of McGill's MBA programs are included in the waiver, including the full-time MBA program, the combined MBA/Law program, and the McGill-HEC Montréal EMBA program, which is "designed to meet the development needs of experienced managers," according to the representative.
