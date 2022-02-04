Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Quebec Health Care Workers Are Taking Selfies To Shame The Government Into Paying Them

The government owes health care workers thousands of dollars in bonuses and pay bumps.

Associate Editor
Quebec Health Care Workers Are Taking Selfies To Shame The Government Into Paying Them
FIQ (Fédération Interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec)

For months, the Government of Quebec has promised the province's health care workers bonuses and pay bumps to both stabilize and recognize their essential role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. But hundreds of professionals are claiming that they still haven't received the funds they're owed — and they're getting fed up.

So fed up, in fact, that they've taken to social media to do something about it. If you scroll through social media, you may find Quebec healthcare workers holding up signs with different amounts of money and #mobiliséespourêtrepayées (or #MobilizedToBePaid) written on them. There are also more than 200 of these photos on the Quebec Interprofessional Health Federation (FIQ) | Private sector (FIQP) website.

The FIQ, a labour organization representing 76,000 nurses, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists, told MTL Blog the campaign was started by the health care professionals in the Lanaudière region earlier this week to apply pressure on the government and on employers who are "slow in deploying the resources needed to address the delays in payment." Several FIQ and FIQP affiliated unions are participating.

The amount each person is owed varies, as exemplified by the numbers on their signs — most of which range between $3,000 and $10,000.

Some of the overdue money can be attributed to a collective agreement signed in October that included lump sums, a 3.5% recognition premium and retroactive salary increases. The FIQ said health care workers have not received any of this yet despite it being past the deadlines. For instance, all health care professionals should have been paid two lump sums of around $600 each by mid-January.

According to the FIQ, the government has both missed deadlines set out in the collective agreement as well as not set deadlines at all with certain premiums.

"The delays in paying the money that belongs to the healthcare professionals shows the government’s total lack of respect for them. Every day, the nurses, licensed practical nurses, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists comply with their work contract. They are with their patients non-stop, even sacrificing their health, their family and their personal life. They have been more than patient, but it’s gone too far now!" said FIQ President Julie Bouchard in an email.

"It is not normal that they should be penalized with impunity, when the deadlines have been known for months. The government must do everything in its power to honour its commitments.”

So what is the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS)'s reason for the delay? La Presse reported that the payroll system software is unable to process the adjustments and quoted Minister Christian Dubé as saying he is “embarrassed” by the fact that the "computer systems are obsolete."

"Minister Christian Dubé is as impatient as the nurses. We have outdated computer systems, but that's no excuse," said Marjaurie Cote-Boileau, communications director for the Office of the MSSS in an email to MTL Blog.

"A timetable was communicated this week to the unions, while the Minister met with them again today to take stock of the situation and find short-term solutions. We made a commitment to nurses and we will keep it. All amounts due will be paid."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Legault Cancelled The Quebec Unvaccinated Tax Saying It Created Too Much Division

He called on Quebecers to reunite against COVID-19.

François Legault | Facebook, Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

The Quebec government will not go forward with its plan to tax unvaccinated citizens, according to Premier François Legault. In a press conference on February 1, he said though the Minister of Finance was ready to present a bill to the National Assembly, the government has chosen to scrap it on the grounds that it had become a highly divisive issue.

"I understand that this divides Quebecers and right now, we need to build bridges to listen to each other," Legault said. "Quebecers must remain united."

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Gyms & Spas Are Officially Reopening On Valentine's Day

The announcement you've been waiting for.

Mnogosmyslov Aleksey | Dreamstime

After more than a month of closure, Quebec gyms and spas will officially be able to open their doors to customers as of February* 14. Premier François Legault made the announcement in a press conference on February 1.

Gyms and spas will have to stick to a 50% capacity limit.

Keep Reading Show less

The Quebec Unvaxxed Tax Has Been Axed, According To A Report

It looks like unvaccinated Quebecers may not have to pay a "significant fee" finally.

Émilie Nadeau via @christian.dube.sante | Instagram

Remember the "fee" unvaccinated Quebecers were told they would have to pay earlier this year if they didn't go get their first dose? According to a report by La Presse, after all the stress that followed that announcement, the provincial government is scrapping the idea of the Quebec unvaxxed tax.

This news is expected to be announced during a press conference on Tuesday, February 1, along with other much-anticipated news like the reported reopening of Quebec gyms this month.

Keep Reading Show less

More Quebec COVID-19 3rd Doses = End Of Restrictions, Says Public Health Honcho

"If we reached the same rate as last year, it's finished [...] we lift everything, there's no more lockdown."

@francoislegault.pm | Instagram

Quebec kicked off its latest phase of reopenings on January 31 and it's going... well mollo. Though restaurants can reopen and Quebecers can once again host small private gatherings, gyms, spas and bars are still closed.

So far, the government has resisted calls for a full reopening calendar, saying COVID-19 numbers were still too high and the situation in hospitals too fragile to make further commitments.

Keep Reading Show less