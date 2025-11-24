This twinkly town near Montreal is like a 'holiday storybook' with cozy cafes and glowing shops
It's like a snow globe come to life. ☃️ ✨
If you want to spend the holiday season in a small town that feels like wandering into a snowglobe, look no further than this charming village near Montreal.
Tucked among the Laurentian Mountains, this colourful spot transforms each year into a glowing, storybook-style Christmas town as soon as the snow starts to fall.
Located about 2-and-a-half hours from Montreal, Mont-Tremblant is a dreamy winter getaway spot that offers all the components of a perfect winter escape.
Known as a charming place to visit year-round, winter is when the ski resort town really shines.
In winter, the mountain becomes a playground for skiers and snowboarders of all levels, offering over 100 trails sweeping across four distinct slopes and breathtaking views of the Laurentians.
If skiing’s not your thing, don't worry — there's tons to do both on and off the mountain, including ice skating, ice climbing, dog sledding and winter hiking and snowshoeing.
You can also take a winter ride on the Panoramic Gondola and admire the view as you reach the summit of Tremblant. Here, you can take in the scenery of the Laurentians, Lac Tremblant and the surrounding valleys, and explore on foot or with snowshoes.
Off the mountain, there's plenty to do and see in Mont-Tremblant in winter, especially during the holiday season.
The pedestrian village is a must-visit spot that looks like something straight out of a "holiday storybook," according to the website, with hanging wreaths, garlands and tons of twinkling lights.
Visit Place St-Bernard to find the heart of the holiday magic, as well as a host of activities including hockey games, creative workshops, Christmas carols, and even ice-sculpture demos.
On December 25, Jolly Old Saint Nick himself stops by the village to bring some extra holiday cheer and magic.
Downtown Mont-Tremblant and the pedestrian ski village also offer plenty of holiday shopping opportunities. Stroll through the village boutiques to find unique Christmas gifts, specialty items, handmade goods, holiday decor, and more.
From November 28 to 30, you can also explore the Mont-Tremblant Holiday Market in downtown Mont-Tremblant. Held at the town hall, the market allows you to shop for gifts, goods and treats from local artisans, creators, and producers from the Laurentians.
There are also plenty of restaurants serving up everything from sweet treats to fine dining and sugar shack experiences in the ski village and in town.
And whether you ski or not, a bit of après-ski culture is a must while here. The village offers a host of lively bars, restaurants, and nightlife that keep the holiday vibes going.
Once you've had your fill of adventure and exploration, don't miss a visit to one of Mont-Tremblant's spas for a little rest and relaxation. The popular Scandinave Spa Mont-Tremblant offers outdoor thermal baths and relaxing massages surrounded by the forest for the ultimate way to unwind.
Decked out in holiday decor and offering plenty of festive ways to enjoy the season, a trip to Mont-Tremblant is a must this winter.
Go for the wintry activities and stay for all the cozy Christmas vibes.
Tourisme Mont-Tremblant website
