This German Christmas market in Quebec is like wandering along the snowy streets of Berlin
If you've always wanted to visit a European Christmas market complete with wooden kiosks, holiday lights and cozy traditions, you don't need to leave the country (or even the province) to do it.
This winter, you can visit a German Christmas market that'll make you feel like you're wandering the snowy streets of Berlin, no plane ticket required.
Each winter, Quebec City transforms into a glowing snow-dusted city where mulled wine warms your hands, chalet-style booths line historic cobblestone streets, and twinkling lights shine on every corner.
This is all thanks to the arrival of the Marché de Noël allemand de Québec, aka, the Quebec City German Christmas Market.
Beginning in late November, Old Quebec lights up and transforms into a Christmas village like something out of a holiday fairytale, with more than 100 wooden kiosks across five illuminated sites and tons of festive holiday fun.
According to the market, the site is designed to recreate "as faithfully as possible" the festive atmosphere of major European Christmas markets, from the kiosks to the food and drink and even the programming.
This year, the market will host more than 90 exhibitors from Quebec, Germany and Europe, from which you can shop unique gifts and handmade items, local products and German and European treats.
And speaking of treats, the food alone is enough reason to visit the Christmas market.
This year, visitors can look forward to fresh churros, European cheeses, maple taffy on ice tastings, authentic German stollen cakes and Nuremberg gingerbreads, traditional German-style pretzels, Swiss fondue, and Glühwein, famous German mulled wine, in addition to many other sweet treats and savoury offerings.
And if the food and atmosphere aren't enough to make you feel like you've been transported abroad, the entertainment is sure to do the trick.
Visitors will be able to sing with Christmas choirs, hear alphorns and meet the characters of European holiday folklore. Stay tuned for the famous giant puppet parade through Old Quebec, in which Saint Nicholas and Krampus stroll on Saint-Jean Street accompanied by musicians and percussionists.
The Marché de Noël allemand de Québec takes place from November 20 to December 23, 2025. The market is located in the heart of Old Quebec and spans five sites: Place D'Youville, Place de l'Hôtel-de-Ville, Jardins de l'Hôtel-de-Ville, Sainte-Anne Street, and Place d'Armes.
Admission is free, though the market does offer a variety of packages that include food, drinks and even souvenirs.
Beyond the market itself, there's tons to see and do in Quebec City during the holiday season.
Old Quebec is already known for being one of the best places to spend Christmas in Canada, and during the season, you can explore the snowy streets of the Quartier Petit-Champlain, take a ride on the historic funicular, wander past festive storefronts, or stop in at a cozy cafe to warm up with a hot drink.
