Yoplait drinkable yogurt is being recalled across Canada due to pieces of plastic
The recall covers 200 mL bottles across 10 different flavours.
If you have YOP drinkable yogurt in your fridge, you may want to double-check the label. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a nationwide recall for multiple Yoplait YOP flavours because they may contain pieces of plastic.
The recall covers 200 mL bottles across 10 different flavours, including strawberry, blueberry, vanilla, peach and tropical. All best-before dates up to and including January 12, 2026 are affected. The CFIA says the products were sold nationally, and the recall was triggered by the company. So far, there have been no reported injuries.
Here are the affected flavours:
• Blueberry
• Strawberry
• Strawberry Banana
• Birthday Cake
• Vanilla
• Banana
• Raspberry
• Peach
• Yuzu Mandarin
• Tropical
Each flavour is packaged in a 200 mL bottle and falls under the recall if the best-before date is 2026JA12 or earlier.
The CFIA is asking Canadians to avoid consuming or serving the recalled products, and to throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased. The agency says it is still conducting a food-safety investigation, which could lead to additional recalls if needed.
Consumers with questions can contact the CFIA or Yoplait Canada directly. The products fall under a Class 1 recall, the agency’s most serious category, which is used when there is a reasonable chance that consuming the product could cause harm.
You can find the full list of recalled YOP products, including UPC codes and product photos, on the CFIA's website here.