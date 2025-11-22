This cozy Christmas town near Montreal has a European-inspired market and Hallmark charm
It's the perfect place for a winter getaway. ❄️
If you’re yearning for a bit of Hallmark-movie magic this holiday season, you can visit a cozy Christmas village near Montreal that looks like it was pulled from a European postcard.
Just a short road trip from Montreal lies an enchanting destination with small-town vibes and plenty of charm that extends beyond the holiday season.
Located in the Outaouais region of Quebec, about an hour and a half from Montreal, Montebello is a small riverside village home to cultural and historical attractions and sprawling natural sites.
Come winter, the village is transformed into a sparkling wonderland, mainly thanks to the Marché de Noël de Montebello, a European-style Christmas market bursting with charm, local treats, and all kinds of festive coziness.
The market takes over the village and its surrounding streets for two weekends in November and December, bringing with it tons of holiday cheer.
Inspired by famous holiday markets of Europe, the Christmas market features cozy wooden kiosks where you can find local produce, handcrafted creations, decorations, and original gift ideas.
There are also tons of tasty bites and local produce to try — whether you're a fan of sweet treats, savoury dishes, or authentic local products, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings.
This year, the market includes baked goods and treats from 20 local producers, including Verger Double Attitude Orchard, Kissam Patisserie, and Les Artisans Fumeurs.
The market will also have more than twenty artists and artisans gathered in the heart of the church, selling unique works and handcrafted creations.
In all, there will be nearly 50 shops for holiday shopping at the market, as well as a mini market and face painting for children. The market will also have daily performances, as well as opportunities to visit with Jolly Old Saint Nick himself.
The Marché de Noël de Montebello takes place from November 28 to 30 and December 5 to 7, and admission is free.
Once you’ve explored the market, Montebello has plenty more festive fun to make a full day (or weekend) out of your visit.
A short walk away from the Christmas market, you’ll find Rue Notre-Dame, a street lined with charming boutiques where you can continue your holiday shopping.
If you want to turn the trip into a winter getaway, the Fairmont Le Château Montebello is a magical place to stay. The iconic log cabin (the largest in the world) goes all-in for the holidays with seasonal menus, twinkling decorations, and winter activities like skating and cross-country skiing.
And if you're up for a bit of adventure, the iconic Parc Omega is just minutes away, offering a wildlife safari through snowy forests and a glowing night walk.
Whether you visit the Christmas market, take in the snowy scenery, or enjoy the small-town holiday vibes, Montebello delivers a perfect, cozy Christmas experience.
Grab a hot chocolate and get ready to step into your new favourite winter tradition.
