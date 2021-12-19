Quebec Just Broke Its Highest-Ever Daily COVID-19 Case Count... Again
The last record was just broken on December 16.
The rise in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Quebec doesn't look like it'll be slowing down anytime soon... The Government of Quebec has admitted to its concern of the presence of the Omicron variant, and with seemingly good reason since the province just broke another record of new daily cases of COVID-19 reported for December 18.
The ministry of health recorded 3,846 new cases in the last 24 hours, with a rise of 29 hospitalizations, including five more people in intensive care.
A record number of cases was reported earlier this week as well, with 3,768 cases listed on December 16. This was over 1,000 more new cases compared to December 15, when the number of new cases was 2,736.
#COVID19 - En date du 18 d\u00e9cembre, voici la situation au Qu\u00e9bec: http://bit.ly/3u2lZJO\u00a0pic.twitter.com/7iAIsVnogY— Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec (@Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec) 1639929612
Prior to December 2021, the previous record of most new cases in a day was on January 6, 2021, with 2,880 cases of COVID-19 in Quebec. Unfortunately, these numbers aren't the kind of record breaking we can get excited about.
New measures are being put in place to try and stop the spread of the virus on Monday, December 20, including reducing capacity to 50% in restaurants and bars.
"Experts believe that the number of cases will continue to increase and the number of hospitalizations as well [...] among other things because of the presence of the new Omicron variant, which according to experts is more contagious," said Premier François Legault at a press conference on December 16.
And even the mayor of Montreal, Valérie Plante, is currently isolating because she tested positive for COVID-19, which acts as a reminder that any of us can get it.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.