Quebec Mask Rules Will End In Most Public Places By Mid-April
After almost two years.
After almost two years of mandatory face-coverings, Quebec mask rules will gradually come to an end — mostly. By mid-April, the government plans to end the requirement in all public spaces, including colleges and universities, except for public transit.
Public transit riders will have to keep wearing masks until "at least" May 2022. In a press release, the Ministry of Health said it would give 10 days' notice before the measure ends.
Quebec has already announced the end of mask-wearing in elementary and high school classrooms and in workplaces where people can stay two metres away from each other or between physical barriers, among other conditions.
Though legal requirements to wear a face-covering will end, the ministry says it will continue to recommend the practice, especially for people with COVID-19 symptoms, for the five days following the end of an isolation period for a person who had COVID-19, and around people with compromised immune systems.
La lev\u00e9e de l'essentiel des mesures sanitaires est devanc\u00e9e au 12 mars!\n\nDe plus, le retrait graduel du port obligatoire du masque dans les lieux publics se poursuivra d\u2019ici quelques semaines. pic.twitter.com/qXmKZSJYfE— Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec (@Sant\u00e9 Qu\u00e9bec) 1646259476
News about the gradual end of the mask mandate accompanied an acceleration of Quebec's reopening plan. As of March 12, all public places will be able to operate at 100% capacity, dancing and karaoke will be allowed in clubs and bars, and the vaccine passport system will end.
Though, in a statement, Health Minister Christian Dubé celebrated the end of measures he encouraged Quebecers to "remain cautious."
"This is a very important step and we can be proud of all our efforts to get to this point," he said. "However, we must learn to live with the virus, which is still circulating."