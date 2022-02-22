Quebec Elementary & High Schools Are Going To Drop The Classroom Mask Rule
Masks will still be required in common areas.
Some students will finally be able to take off their masks. The government has announced that Quebec elementary and high school students will no longer have to wear a mask while seated in class.
The measure takes effect on March 7.
Mask-wearing will still be required in school common areas and on school buses.
In a press release, the Ministry of Health said the decision to end classroom mask-wearing came following a recommendation from the public health authority and as a result of what it called the "favourable evolution of the epidemiological situation in Quebec."
Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said the removal of "the mask from the classroom is one more step to regain the pleasure of being at school, to regain the pleasure of teaching."
The new measure will come one week before the province's planned March 14 end date for what Premier François Legault has called the "essential" COVID-19 measures.
March 14 is also slated to be the day when Quebec's vaccine passport system ends and restaurants, bars and taverns can once again operate at 100% capacity.
Interim National Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau previously said the provincewide mask rule for interior and enclosed public spaces would last until "at least" mid-March. So far, officials have not said when they expect to end mandatory mask-wearing altogether.
There has been no change to the mask rule for college or university students, who are also currently required to wear face-coverings in class.
The province's latest COVID-19 data shows that 99% of 12 to 17-year-olds have had a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 93% have had a second dose.
Among 5 to 11-year-olds, 64% have had a first dose and 40% have had a second dose.