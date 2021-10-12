Quebec Nurses Who Aren't Fully Vaccinated Will Get Their Right To Practice Suspended
Health care workers have until October 15 to get their two doses.
Quebec nurses who are members of the Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec (OIIQ) will lose their right to practice after October 15 if they're not fully vaccinated. The Order made the announcement on Monday.
In a statement, OIIQ President Luc Mathieu said that while the "vast majority" of the Order's 80,000 members are fully vaccinated, 4,000 people "are not adequately protected and, as a result," he continued, "are not able to provide a service that protects the public."
"It is the primary mission of a professional order such as the OIIQ to protect the public."
The Order called vaccination an "ethical duty."
Quebec has already announced that health care workers who aren't fully vaccinated by October 15 risk suspension without pay.
Health Minister Christian Dubé commended the Order's announcement on Twitter.