Quebec Police Handed Out 1,900 Tickets In Seven Days For Distracted Driving
Remember not to text and drive...
Driving while distracted is a real danger on the road, which is why Quebec police, in collaboration with the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) and Contrôle routier Québec (CRQ), recently began the "National Concerted Operation Distraction 2021" to make drivers aware of the consequences of distracted driving.
And police weren't playing around when it came to this operation.
Les corps policiers du Qc, la SAAQ et CRQ se sont unis du 10 au 16 septembre 2021, afin d'informer les conducteurs… https://t.co/Iy4p5Qzefk— Sûreté du Québec (@Sûreté du Québec)1632233329.0
Between September 10 and 16, "police services conducted more than 2,500 operations and issued more than 1,900 tickets for the use of a hand-held electronic device or a display screen while driving."
A press release from the Sûreté du Québec reminds drivers that "using a hand-held electronic device or display screen while driving reduces a driver's attention and concentration, and increases the risk of being involved in a collision. Distracted driving also greatly increases the risk of committing other traffic violations because you take your eyes off the road."
The National Concerted Operation Distraction 2021 set out to remind Quebec drivers of the risks of distracted driving and to promote safe and responsible driving.