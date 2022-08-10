Quebec Police Released Their Road & Trail Accident Tally For The 2022 Construction Holiday
It was deadlier than last year's.
13 people died on the road and trail during the 2022 construction vacation, one more than during the same period last year, according to Quebec police, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
The SQ counted 11 total collisions in its jurisdiction during the two-week holiday, this year from July 27 to August 7. Of the 13 deaths, 12 took place on the province's roads, compared to nine in 2021.
Police say speed, distracted and impaired driving are the leading causes of collisions in the province.
The construction holiday is among the deadliest times of the year on Quebec roads. The SQ estimates that as many as a third of Quebecers are on vacation — and clogging highways as a result — at the end of July and beginning of August.
The provincial police force usually deploys more officers on roads, trails and waterways ahead of the holiday to catch bad drivers.
This year's police operation was called "La sécurité ne prend pas de vacances!" — "Safety doesn't take a vacation."