You're More Likely To Encounter Quebec Police On Roads & Trails Over The Next 2 Weeks

It's one of the most deadly times of the year on the road network.

Sûreté du Québec officers on motorcycles.

As the annual construction holiday approaches, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is alerting residents that it will once again deploy more officers to enforce laws and safety rules on the road network, trails and waterways. The two-week period from July 22 to August 7, when as many as a third of Quebecers are on vacation, is among the most deadly of the year, the Quebec police force says.

The SQ counted nine fatal road collisions and three other off-road vehicle deaths during the 2021 holiday.

Police are calling this year's operation "La sécurité ne prend pas de vacances!" — "Safety doesn't take a vacation" — and warning drivers that they'll be making more traffic stops as roads and highways fill up with overly eager vacationers.

All-terrain vehicle riders and boaters are also more likely to cross paths with officers, who will be looking out for proper helmet use and aquatic shenanigans. Alas, laws don't stop at the shore.

The SQ says it will post social media updates about its construction holiday operation.

