Quebec Police Warn Residents Of Suspected Polar Bear Sighting In Gaspé

Turkeys, whales, and now polar bears?!

Associate Editor
Polar bear waving.

Polar bear waving.

Hans-Jergen Mager | Unsplash

The Sûreté du Quebéc (SQ) seems to have a big problem on their hands, a big white fluffy problem.

Quebec provincial police are currently warning residents of a possible polar bear sighting in the Madeleine-Centre region of the northern coast of the Gaspé peninsula.

The Quebec police tweeted out a warning saying "A polar bear has been spotted in the Madeleine-Centre region, close to the old airport. Police are currently securing the area. We are asking residents to stay home and not venture outside. Agents of MFFP Quebec are en route."

The police are urging residents to stay in and to immediately call 9-1-1 if they spot the possible polar bear.

"If you see the animal, do not approach it," Sûreté du Quebéc tweeted out. "Police are there and are going door to door to warn residents of the area."

The Sûreté du Quebéc later confirmed that the Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs (MFFP) agents are within the area and have taken charge of the situation.

The police will continue to remain in the Madeleine-Centre region for any required assistance.

In a final tweet posted on Saturday afternoon, the SQ put out one last warning saying "Avoid the Madeleine-Centre area. If you see the animal, call 911 immediately."

Wild animals roaming through the province of Quebec is nothing new, especially for the region of Montreal.

In 2020 a whale was spotted in the St. Lawrence River while wild turkeys have been wandering the streets of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

So, it's best to keep your eyes on the lookout, 'cause who knows what animal might pop up next!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

