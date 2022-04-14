Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

The Sûreté du Québec Will Crack Down On Bad Drivers Over The Long Weekend

Especially anyone speeding or using a phone while driving.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​An SQ officer stands next to a parked patrol car on the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

An SQ officer stands next to a parked patrol car on the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

Provincial police will be keeping a close eye on the roads this long weekend. The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is advising drivers who are planning to head out of town for Easter gatherings or holiday escapes to be especially careful between April 15 and 18.

Higher traffic than usual is expected on highways over the next three days, as families leave the city to visit relatives. In an effort to prevent accidents, officers will be cracking down on drivers who are caught speeding or using a cell phone while behind the wheel. They'll also be monitoring for passengers not wearing a seatbelt.

"We're going to be visible across the province with operations that also identify distracted driving and driving under the influence," said police spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

The major SQ intervention aims to stop traffic accidents before they happen.

"With the weather changing, drivers need to be aware of more motorcycles, pedestrians, and bicycles on the road," said Tremblay.

Some vehicles have also already switched to summer tires, he said, which can impact car performance and handling, especially if there's inclement weather.

Environment Canada is predicting a 40% chance of rain this Friday through Sunday with temperatures ranging between 5-12°C. Weather may vary the same day, and from one region to another.

Tremblay said motorists should consult Québec 511 before they head out on the road to plan trips that are safe and efficient. The service provides up-to-date information on road conditions, roadwork, road closures, and traffic.

