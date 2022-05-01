Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

The Polar Bear Spotted In Gaspé Was Killed By Wildlife Protection This Weekend

"The polar bear is the most dangerous carnivore on the planet," they said.

Staff Writer
Polar bear on rocks.

Isaac Demeester | Unsplash

Isaac Demeester | Unsplash

Unique animals always seem to popping up in different spots around Quebec and this weekend was no exception.

On Saturday, April 30, Quebec police warned the population that a polar bear was spotted roaming around in Madeleine-Centre region of the northern coast of the Gaspé peninsula.

"A polar bear has been spotted in the Madeleine-Centre region, close to the old airport. Police are currently securing the area. We are asking residents to stay home and not go outside. Agents of MFFP Quebec are en route," the Sûreté du Québec tweeted on Saturday.

The following day, on May 1, police provided an update about the bear — and it unfortunately wasn't a happy ending for the animal.

"Polar bear neutralized in the Madeleine-Centre area. The alert for citizens is lifted. The wildlife protection officers of the ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs du Québec have neutralized the animal," the Sûreté du Québec wrote.

Sylvain Marois, a member of the ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs du Québec, confirmed with Narcity Québec that by "neutralized," they mean the animal was shot.

"It was shot by wildlife officers around 8:30 this morning, the polar bear is the most dangerous carnivore on the planet, the animal was not in its habitat near residences and all that, so we had no chance to take," he explained on Sunday.

According to l'association Ours polaire au Canada, there are nearly 16,000 polar bears in the country, which represents nearly two-thirds of the world's estimated 26,000 animals.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

