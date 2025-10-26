This spot is home to 'Quebec’s little Switzerland' and it's even prettier in the fall
It offers gorgeous scenery, cute small towns and plenty of tasty bites.
If you’re dreaming of a fall escape filled with rolling hills, charming small towns and postcard-perfect scenery, you’ll want to set your sights on this quaint region in Quebec.
Set between Montreal and Quebec City, you can visit a stunning region bursting with rural charm that comes alive with fall colours.
The Centre-du-Québec is an under-the-radar corner of the province that's absolutely worth a detour.
Located about 1 hour and 40 minutes from Montreal, the region extends to the St. Lawrence River to the north, to the boundaries of the Montérégie region to the west, to the Chaudière-Appalaches region to the east and to the border of the Eastern Townships and Chaudière-Appalaches regions to the south.
Here you'll find scenic villages, maple trees, cranberries and poutine (the Centre-du-Quebéc is the birthplace of the dish, in fact), as well as a spot affectionately known as "Quebec’s little Switzerland."
Chesterville, located among the rolling Appalachian foothills, is one of the area’s most picturesque spots. Its nickname makes perfect sense once you see the landscape — a blend of valleys, mountains and tranquil lakes that could easily be mistaken for the Swiss countryside.
You'll find beautiful nature to explore here — according to the village, nature is the main reason why people come to settle and live in Chesterville. In the area, you can also take in the scenery of the town and its iconic church, the Saint Paul Catholic Church, which is recognized as a heritage site for its Casavant organ and magnificent interior.
But the beauty of Centre-du-Québec extends beyond one village. In nearby Victoriaville, you can stroll through colourful parks, visit cozy cafes and explore the Parc du Mont Arthabaska, which offers walking trails and a spectacular observation point with a lookout over the region.
For more nature, you can also visit the Parc régional des Grandes-Coulées, where you'll find a network of trails perfect for hiking or biking while admiring the changing leaves.
Foodies will love exploring the area’s many gourmet stops. The region offers everything from microbreweries and public markets to cafes and fine dining experiences.
As this is the birthplace of poutine, a stop into one of the many local artisanal cheese shops is a must for a classic poutine experience featuring the region's signature squeaky cheese curds.
Centre-du-Québec also offers a variety of festivals and events throughout the year, so there's always something to do. Now until November 1, you can visit a Haunted Village in Drummondville where more than 100 terrifying characters await.
If you’re craving a cozy autumn getaway filled with vibrant colours, scenic drives and hidden gems, you'll find it all in this quaint region in the heart of the province.
In Centre-du-Québec, "Quebec’s little Switzerland" and its neighbouring towns offer a slice of countryside magic that’s even more enchanting come fall.
