Québec Solidaire Daddy GND Is Now A Real-Life Dad & He Revealed His New Daughter's Name
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is taking some time to spend with his family.
Québec solidaire spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, affectionally dubbed GDN on the interwebs, is a new father. His first child with partner Maëlle was born on Sunday, February 27.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, he revealed her name is Hélène Nadeau-Desjardins.
"She arrived in our lives a little faster than expected," GND wrote. "She is very small. Thanks to the prodigious courage of her mother, she is in good health."
The politician said he'll be less visible to the public as he spends the next month with his family. "The world needs peace and beauty," he said. "My house is full of them."
Congratulations poured in in the comments section under the Instagram post, including from Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Quebec Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault.
When he announced his partner's pregnancy in September 2021, GND opened up about his hopes and fears about parenthood.
"I don't know what kind of dad I will be," he wrote at the time. "I'd like to be as sensitive as my own father, as straight as my grandfather. I hope to be as faithful as my mother, as strong as my grandmother."
"I'm afraid that politics will prevent me from being present enough for our child. I'm afraid the next year will be hard, I'm afraid my partner will be lonely at times, that my son or daughter will miss their dad."
He said he's reassured by his "infinite confidence" in his partner and supportive family.
On Wednesday, GND suggested he'll continue posting updates from new parenthood.