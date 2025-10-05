Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This Quebec canyon is home to towering suspension bridges and a waterfall draped in fall hues

It's a perfect fall road trip from Montreal. 🍂

​A canyon in Quebec. Right: A person walks on a bridge over a canyon in Quebec.

A canyon in Quebec. Right: A person walks on a bridge over a canyon in Quebec.

Canyon Sainte-Anne | Facebook, @maelisspernel | Instagram
Contributing Writer

If you’re chasing jaw-dropping views this fall, look no further than this Quebec attraction that's straight out of a postcard.

Just a road trip from Montreal, you can visit a stunning natural wonder framed by shades of red, orange and gold that offers gorgeous views of the fall foliage.

Located just 30 minutes from Quebec City, Canyon Sainte-Anne is an impressive site that comes alive in the fall.

The canyon is carved out of 1.2 billion-year-old rock by a rushing river and waterfall, and is surrounded by cliffs and forests that explode into fiery reds and golds when autumn hits.

Here you'll find a spectacular 74-metre-tall waterfall (that's higher than Niagara Falls). The waterfall can be viewed from multiple vantage points around the canyon, and is even more impressive when seen surrounded by fall leaves.

The canyon is home to not just one, but three suspension bridges. Each gives you a different angle of the dramatic scenery and fall foliage, and if you’re brave enough to look down, you'll see the river rushing through the canyon’s rock walls.

The McNicoll Bridge is the tallest, hanging 60 metres above the gorge, making it the highest suspension bridge in Quebec.

Currently, the McNicoll Bridge is closed for maintenance. However, you can still visit the smaller Mestachibo and Laurent suspension bridges, which also provide scenic views of the waterfall and the powerful Sainte-Anne-du-Nord River.

The entire site is a 2.2-kilometre trek from the crest to the bottom of the gorge. For those who want an extra adrenaline boost, Canyon Sainte-Anne also offers activities like an "AirCanyon" experience that takes you 90 metres above ground in a motorized chair for two, delivering incredible views of the canyon and river at speeds of 50 kilometres per hour.

The round-trip journey of nearly 400 metres takes you through the forest and offers an amazing view of the rumbling waterfall.

You can also visit the Petraminis Family Park, where you'll find an outdoor theatre, rest areas, and a 1-kilometre trail complete with a ground-level obstacle course.

The canyon is located about 3 hours and 20 minutes from Montreal. While it's possible to visit on a day trip, if you want to extend your stay, there are hotels as well as spas, wineries and more in the area.

General admission is $15 per adult. Due to the closure of the McNicoll Bridge, the site is currently offering a discount on adult tickets, bringing the cost of admission to $12.50.

You can also purchase a canyon and spa package, which includes access to the canyon as well as access to the nearby Spa des Neiges thermal station.

Canyon Sainte-Anne

Price: $12.50 per adult

When: Until October 19, 2025

Address: 206, Route 138 E., Saint-Joachim-de-Montmorency, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can visit this impressive natural wonder that's just a road trip from Montreal for a spectacular way to see the fall colours this season.

Canyon Sainte-Anne website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

  • Katherine Caspersz
  • Katherine Caspersz

    Contributing Writer

    Katherine Caspersz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media, covering travel, things to do and more. She has written for various news sites and magazines, including Yahoo Canada and The National Post, and worked as an editor for the Toronto Star and The Globe and Mail. She loves shopping, travel and all things spooky.

