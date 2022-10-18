A Quebec City Police Officer Was Charged With Assault & Is Still Working
He's now on admin duties.
Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), announced Monday that charges have been filed against a 27-year-old Quebec City police officer following two incidents in October and November 2021.
Officer Jacob Picard faces two charges, assault and assault causing bodily harm.
The BEI did not disclose the details of each incident, just where they occurred: near the intersection of the Grande-Allée and rue de la Chevrotière, and in a business on rue Saint-Joseph.
The bureau launched an investigation in December 2021 after "[identifying] the same police officer for both events." It said at the time that it would gather information so that the office of the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP) could determine whether to lay charges.
The Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) told MTL Blog that it had "been informed of the continuation of the file" and was "aware of the decision" to pursue charges. "We will govern ourselves accordingly."
The SPVQ also confirmed that Picard is still employed and assigned to "administrative duties."