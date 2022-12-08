Amazon Teamed Up With Breakfast Club Of Canada & They're 'Delivering Smiles' To Kids
Québec Olympian Charles Hamelin is also lending his voice to support the project.
The Government of Canada defines food insecurity as "the inability to acquire or consume an adequate diet quality or sufficient quantity of food." For many people, it can be hard to believe so many kids are in this position.
There are many reasons children may go to school hungry. Currently, it's estimated that one in three kids are at risk of going to school hungry.
In Québec, a recent survey from INSPQ revealed households with young children have a 21% higher chance of experiencing moderate to severe food insecurity compared to households without children (13%).
That’s why Breakfast Club of Canada (known here as Club des petits déjeuners) is dedicated to promoting access to nutritious foods, helping children reach their full potential one breakfast at a time.
Courtesy of Breakfast Club of Canada
As one of the organization’s biggest supporters, Amazon Canada has been helping Breakfast Club of Canada reach kids across the country since 2020.
This holiday season, they’re making a significant donation of $100,000 to continue their mission of delivering smiles to kids around the country, bringing this year’s total from Amazon Canada to over $1 million and providing an additional 220,000 meals for children.
With Amazon’s generous contribution and Olympian Charles Hamelin leading the way, Breakfast Club of Canada will be able to deliver more smiles to the province and across the country. This holiday season, they aim to continue feeding students and creating safe spaces for children to learn and volunteer in their communities.
Steve Madden | Pinpoint Photography
Quebecer Charles Hamelin is one of the country's most decorated and beloved Olympians. Having recently retired from sports, he's ready to give back to his community.
With a growing family of his own, Hamelin is more motivated than ever to make sure all Canadian kids get enough to eat. Having dealt with his own struggles growing up, it’s important to him to help kids feel confident as ever.
In May of this year, Hamelin kicked off his involvement with Amazon Canada and Breakfast Club of Canada by surprising the teachers and students of Mountainview High School in Côte Saint-Luc with packages to help launch their in-school breakfast program.
Courtesy of Breakfast Club of Canada
Created in 1994 in Québec, Breakfast Club of Canada was founded by Daniel Germain and Judith Barry. What initially began as a passion project to serve children in their communities has become a nationally treasured program that helps kids all over Canada.
Beyond setting up Canadian kids with the most important meal of the day, Breakfast Club of Canada strives to provide skill training and share sustainable food strategies within local neighbourhoods.
Courtesy of Breakfast Club of Canada
With the support of Charles Hamelin, Amazon Canada is helping Breakfast Club of Canada improve children's well-being while empowering them to reach their full potential.
Amazon encourages Canadians and Quebecers to join in and deliver smiles of their own this season.
Whether that's donating to Breakfast Club of Canada here, volunteering in your local community, giving back through donation drives or simply being extra kind to others — every smile makes the world a better place.
To learn more about Breakfast Club of Canada, visit their website and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.