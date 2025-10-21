Montreal could see its first snowfall before Halloween this year
It felt like summer just a few days ago.
After weeks of unseasonably warm weather, winter is finally catching up to Quebec. And Montreal could see its first snowflakes by the end of October.
According to a new report from MétéoMédia, the first snow of the season could start falling over the next few days in certain parts of the province — though Montrealers may have to wait a little longer to see flakes.
In an update published on October 20, MétéoMédia meteorologist David Tremblay said that northern and northwestern Quebec are expected to see their first snow by the end of this week, marking a late start to the province's chilly season.
Northern Quebec is getting snow first
Normally, the northernmost parts of Quebec start getting snow showers in September. Towns like Fermont usually record over 40 centimetres of snow through October, but Tremblay noted that the municipality "hasn't even received one centimetre yet" this fall.
It's the same story in Kuujjuaq and Val-d’Or, where the first flakes typically appear around October 8. Tremblay explained that Quebec has been "especially spoiled with mild weather" — with most regions still seeing temperatures well above seasonal averages in mid-October.
That warmth won't last much longer. MétéoMédia says a cold air mass will descend over Quebec mid-week, combining with a low-pressure system to bring the season's first flurries to the north and northwest.
The Abitibi region is expected to see mostly wet snow by Friday, since temperatures will still sit just above freezing. If that happens, Tremblay says it would mark a two-week delay compared to the usual first snowfall.
When Montreal might see its first flakes
Elsewhere in Quebec, snow will stay out of sight for now — including in Montreal, where the city's first measurable snowfall typically arrives around October 27.
That may sound early, but this year's pattern fits with what meteorologists have been calling an unusually mild and late-starting fall. Earlier this month, MétéoMédia warned that Quebec could face an early-season "weather shock" around mid-November as temperatures drop sharply after a long stretch of warmth.
Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Peter Kimball also told MTL Blog that it's common for Montreal to see a small amount of snow (around 1.8 centimetres on average) before November even begins. This October, though, temperatures have stayed too warm for that to happen. In fact, just two weeks ago, parts of southern Quebec were still topping 30°C, Tremblay noted.
Meanwhile, Environment Canada's latest forecast has temps dipping below the 0°C mark this coming weekend.
So while Montreal might not get its first snow quite yet, it's coming faster than you might think.